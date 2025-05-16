The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging Comes to Waller County

Organization seeks to educate the community on its services and collect feedback for future programs.

HOUSTON, TX – The Houston-Galveston Area Council’s Area Agency on Aging (AAA) will host a public meeting to educate older adults, caretakers, healthcare professionals and the community about the services available through AAA.

“We’re looking forward to visiting all the counties we serve,” said Curtis Cooper, senior manager of the Area Agency on Aging. “We believe it’s important to keep up with the changing times and with the changing needs of older adults, which is why we want to learn about what they’re looking for when it comes to services and programs.”

The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging will host its Waller County meeting in Brookshire where they will present on the programs and services currently offered to older adults, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. In addition, the organization will also seek feedback on new, innovative programs of interest to older adults.

Area Agency on Aging – Public Meeting

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Brookshire First United Methodist Church

707 Cooper St., Brookshire, TX 77423

The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging provides services to older adults, aged 60 and over. By partnering with local community organizations and a network of volunteers, the Area Agency on Aging ensures that older adults can remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes and communities. Serving the 12-county Texas Gulf Coast region, including Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, Walker, and Wharton counties. Harris County is served by the Harris County Area Agency on Aging.

For more information, visit: h-gac.com/area-agency-on-aging