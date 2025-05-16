Texas Labor Market Achieves Five Consecutive Months of Record High Jobs with More Than 37,000 Added in April

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas labor market reached record highs in both total jobs and the size of the civilian labor force in April. Texas added 37,700 positions over the month to reach a total of 14,320,100 nonfarm jobs. The state added 215,500 jobs over the year, bringing the annual nonfarm growth rate to 1.5 percent, which outpaced the national growth rate by 0.3 percentage points.

Texas’ civilian labor force achieved another new record high of 15,814,400 after adding 35,900 people over the month and marking 58 of 60 months of growth. Over the year, Texas’ civilian labor force has added 292,400 people.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Texas registered at 4.1 percent.

“The positive trends in the Texas labor market show the Lone Star State’s efforts to invest in the success of the Texas economy,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Focusing on things like skills development, innovation, and strategic partnerships, TWC continues our efforts to offer funding and support for both employers and job seekers.”

The Professional and Business Services industry had the largest over-the-month increase in April after adding 10,900 jobs. Private Education and Health Services added 7,400 jobs over the month while Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 6,300. In addition, the Mining and Logging industry grew by 1.4 percent over the year in Texas and outperformed the industry’s growth rate nationally by 2.2 percentage points.

“Texas’ strong focus on innovation and economic growth is driving a growing demand for skilled workers across many industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “At TWC, we’re committed to meeting that need through programs like ApprenticeshipTexas and Upskill Texas, which help Texans build the skills they need to thrive in today’s workforce and in the careers of the future.”

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) had the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in April, followed by the Amarillo and San Angelo MSAs at 2.7 percent.

“The Texas labor market continues its strong upward trajectory, adding more than 37,000 jobs in April and building on months of growth,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “TWC will continue to provide employers with the resources and support needed to grow their businesses and create more opportunities for Texans.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. *All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (CT).