SPRING FLOWERS BRING SUMMER WONDERS AS ARTECHOUSE UNVEILS ITS SECOND SEASONAL EXHIBIT

Following the launch of its rock-themed Amplified exhibit, ARTECHOUSE will now compliment the high-octane show with the tranquil, nature-focused BLOOMING WONDERS beginning on Friday, May 23

HOUSTON, TX – May 15, 2025 – Building upon ARTECHOUSE’s recent announcement of the Houston debut of Rolling Stone Presents: AMPLIFIED, the organization has announced that it will launch a companion exhibition for the summer – BLOOMING WONDERS. The two exhibitions will run simultaneously through September, with tickets for AMPLIFIED available in the evenings starting at 5pm and BLOOMING WONDERS being open during the daytime. Ticketholders for each show will have access to all 26,000 square feet of ARTECHOUSE’s immersive digital and multimedia galleries, which are ideally outfitted for indoor summer fun for Houstonians looking for a cutting-edge, interactive way to beat the Houston heat.

Originally produced by ARTECHOUSE Studio for its Washington, D.C. location, BLOOMING WONDERS is the latest edition of a popular exhibition series presented annually since 2018 as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Renowned for its colorful, vibrant, and playful installations, the exhibition creatively reimagines the beauty of nature through a seamless blend of art and science, highlighting the delicate relationship between the environment and the shifting climate; specific elements of BLOOMING WONDERS include:

PIXELBLOOM Timeless Butterflies immerses visitors in a 270-degree captivating butterfly dreamscape, surrounded by blooming cherry blossoms. Audiences journey alongside a flock of butterflies through vibrant panoramas of exotic flowers, ultimately culminating in a swirling hurricane of petals—a visually striking reminder of the fleeting exuberance of nature’s beauty. The installation is brought to life through stunning 18K-resolution projections paired with state-of-the-art L-Acoustics surround sound.

– Designed in the spirit of a science lab, ARTECHOUSE Studio adapted “Digital Flower Experiments” by Japanese artist into an interactive format where visitors can kindle their experimental spirit through real-time video processing interactives. Akousmaflore et Lux creates an interactive garden where living plants transform into musical instruments. Developed by the French artist duo Scenocosme ( Grégory Lasserre & Anaïs met den Ancxt), and produced in partnership with the Houston Botanic Garden, each plant responds to touch or proximity, creating a unique sound or melody, with the plant’s “song” shaped by electrostatic energy from the visitor. This invisible energy, generated by our bodies, becomes audible through the plants, revealing an unseen connection between us and the natural world. As visitors interact with the plants, the sounds evolve in real-time, creating a constantly changing musical landscape. The experience invites reflection on how technology and nature can merge to create a sensory journey that reveals the hidden energies in our environment.

Visitors will also experience a newly designed Infinity Room with an interactive floor projection, as well as interactive screens throughout the gallery spaces that offer the opportunity to both participate in and create unique digital artwork.

In addition, Intangible Forms by artist Shohei Fujimoto, which has been on display at ARTECHOUSE since its opening in June 2024, will continue to be on view, employing choreographed lasers, strobes and moving lights to explore the universal connections between living beings and their realities. Set in a soundscape inspired by the meditative quiet of Japanese Shinto shrines, each piece from the exhibit challenges viewers to contemplate the dualities of reality and illusory within the framework of what it means to be human amid chaos and order. Fujimoto’s first solo show in North America when it debuted in 2020 at ARTECHOUSE NYC, “Intangible Forms” evolves with each mounting, making the Houston show an adaptive new iteration of the artist’s breathtaking meditation on humanity.

A hallmark of each ARTECHOUSE location, the ARTECHOUSE XR Bar will serve specially crafted drinks that relate to the installation pieces inside the gallery. Each drink comes with an XR Marker, allowing patrons to bring their drink to life through the ARTECHOUSE Extended Reality app.

ARTECHOUSE Houston is located at 600 W. 6th Street, Houston, TX 77007 and is open daily. Tickets are available online at artechouse.com and on site at the venue. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged. General Admission tickets for BLOOMING WONDERS start at $30 (plus fees) and Anytime tickets are priced at $36. For children, ages 15 and under, tickets start at $17 (plus fees). Ticket sales are final, non-refundable, non-exchangeable, and non-transferable. For further details about ARTECHOUSE Houston, visit www.artechouse.com/plan-your-visit-houston.

QUICK FACTS – What to Expect:

Immersive Digital Landscapes: Be transported into panoramic environments where swarms of butterflies take flight and cascading petals swirl around you in breathtaking visual sequences.

LOCATION:

600 W. 6th Street, Houston, TX 77007

Located just off the M-K-T Trail in the Heights

ADMISSION HOURS:

Memorial Day Weekend:

Friday, May 23 – 12pm-10pm

Saturday, May 24 – 10am-10pm

Sunday, May 25 – 12pm-8pm

Monday, May 26 – 10am-8pm

From June 1 through September:

Sundays – Fridays – 12pm-5pm

Saturdays – 10am-5pm

XR BAR HOURS:

Mondays – Fridays: 3pm – close

Saturdays & Sundays: 12pm-close

TICKETS:

Advanced tickets are available online at www.artechouse.com

Flexible Tickets (Anytime): $36

Adult General Admission: $30

Child General Admission (4-15): $17

Children under 4: Free

Student, Senior (65+), Military, First Responders: $29

Small Groups (4-10): $24

About ARTECHOUSE

Located in the heart of the Heights, just off the M-K-T Trail, ARTECHOUSE Houston is a 26,000 sq ft immersive art space showcasing works from the world’s most prominent digital and multimedia artists, serving as both a platform and a playground for boundary-pushing creators. Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology, ARTECHOUSE Houston features four connected galleries, the crown jewel of which is the 4,000 sq ft Immersion Gallery powered by 29 state-of-the-art 18K Barco projectors and L-Acoustic hyperreal immersive audio, delivering a 270-degree floor-to-ceiling digital experience unlike anything else in Houston.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Sandro & Tati, ARTECHOUSE is the nation’s first experiential location-based entertainment company focused on cinematic, immersive digital experiences. Leading innovation at the intersection of artistic, scientific, and technological storytelling, ARTECHOUSE has been connecting visitors of all ages with creative innovation since 2015. Through its permanent art spaces in NYC, D.C., and Houston, along with its Studio team, ARTECHOUSE partners with brands, institutions, and artists to create, produce, and present technology-driven exhibitions that push the boundaries of creative and artistic storytelling.