Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Rep. Jackson Introduce Bill to Support Texas Cattle Ranchers Recover from Natural Disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) today introduced the Livestock Indemnity Program Enhancement Act, which helps ensure Texas cattle ranchers impacted by natural disasters have access to resources they need to recover.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Texas Panhandle is a critical component of our state’s agricultural economy. Last year I visited areas devastated by the wildfires, and I made a commitment to the Texans affected by that disaster to secure the disaster relief they told me they needed. The Livestock Indemnity Program ensures that losses from unborn calves are included into disaster relief calculations, which will help our cattle ranchers recover and rebuild. I’m grateful to Representative Jackson for championing this measure in the House Agriculture budget bill, and I urge my colleagues to move quickly to get this measure to the President’s desk.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “As a leading producer of our nation’s food and fiber, Texas must have the necessary resources to recover from the devastating impact of natural disasters and wildfires, including the loss of thousands of beef cattle in the Panhandle last year. This bill would provide additional support to livestock owners who lose their herds due to extreme and unpredictable weather events, and I urge my colleagues to support it.”

Companion legislation is being led in the House by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas-13).

Rep. Jackson said, “The devastating wildfires that tore through our region claimed over 12,000 cattle, but that figure doesn’t account for the countless unborn calves also lost. This legislation will establish vital compensation for unborn livestock losses, providing Texas ranchers the targeted financial support they urgently need to rebuild their operations and preserve our cattle industry’s legacy following these devastating wildfires. I was proud to fight for this critical enhancement of the livestock safety net in the House Agriculture Committee Budget Reconciliation text earlier this week, and I urge my Senate colleagues to swiftly send this provision to the President’s desk.”

This bill is supported by the Texas Farm Bureau.

Russell Boening, President of Texas Farm Bureau said, “As Texas farmers and ranchers face unpredictable natural disasters and are still recovering from 2024 wildfires, providing flexibility within the USDA Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) would provide much needed certainty for producers. We thank Sen. Ted Cruz and Congressman Ronny Jackson for introducing the ‘Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) Enhancement Act’ to compensate ranchers who lost unborn calves due the wildfires. Texas Farm Bureau (TFB) appreciates leaders like Sen. Cruz and Congressman Jackson who recognize challenges and act on solutions to help our hardworking cattlemen and women during times of need.”

BACKGROUND

This bill would require the United States Department of Agriculture to establish an additional payment rate through the Livestock Indemnity Program for excessive unborn livestock death losses due to gestating livestock losses. Last year, wildfires in the Texas Panhandle resulted in over 12,000 cattle deaths and $27 million in cattle losses, destroying the livelihoods of hundreds of ranchers and livestock producers in Texas.

Read the bill text here.