Fulshear Branch Library to Close for Building Repairs

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library will be closed May 19-24 for building repairs. It will also be closed on Monday, May 26, for the Memorial Day holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 27.

The online library is always open at www.fortbendlibraries.gov for downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases.

The outside drive-through book drop in the parking lot will remain available for returning books and other library materials.

For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1092.