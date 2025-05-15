The Heat is Rising – So Is the Risk: Stay Cool, Stay Safe, Harris County!

Harris County Public Health urges community members to take simple but life-saving steps to prevent heat-related illnesses during the hottest months of the year

HOUSTON – With the arrival of summer, warmer temperatures often mean more time spent outdoors—whether it’s enjoying family gatherings, exercising, or heading out on vacation. But as outdoor activities and travel plans ramp up, so do the risks associated with extreme heat. Harris County Public Health (HCPH) urges community members to take extra precautions to stay safe and prevent heat-related illnesses.

“The summer heat in Harris County can be dangerous, even deadly, if we’re not careful,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, Local Health Authority for HCPH. “It’s important that community members protect themselves and their loved ones by taking simple steps—like drinking water frequently, staying in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas during peak heat hours, and applying sunscreen when outdoors. These small actions can make a big difference in preventing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.”

According to recent data, Harris County experienced a 329% increase in heat-related illnesses between 2019 and 2023, with 80 confirmed deaths during that time. Many of these incidents occurred on days when temperatures exceeded 103°F, a level deemed dangerous by the National Weather Service. Vulnerable groups include infants and young children, older adults, individuals with chronic medical conditions, pregnant individuals, and outdoor workers.

Stay Cool and Safe: Essential Heat Safety Tips

HCPH recommends the following safety measures to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Stay Hydrated : Drink water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks that can contribute to dehydration.

: Drink water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks that can contribute to dehydration. Limit Outdoor Activities: Try to plan activities during cooler parts of the day—early morning or evening hours.

Try to plan activities during cooler parts of the day—early morning or evening hours. Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to stay cool.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to stay cool. Use Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher at least 30 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours. Use hats and sunglasses for added protection.

Apply sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher at least 30 minutes before going outdoors. Reapply every two hours. Use hats and sunglasses for added protection. Seek Shade and Air Conditioning: Spend time in air-conditioned spaces like libraries, malls, or cooling centers. If outside, use umbrellas or tents to stay shaded.

Spend time in air-conditioned spaces like libraries, malls, or cooling centers. If outside, use umbrellas or tents to stay shaded. Monitor for Heat Illness: Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, headache, nausea, or confusion. Move to a cooler place and get help immediately if symptoms occur.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, headache, nausea, or confusion. Move to a cooler place and get help immediately if symptoms occur. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors : Keep in touch with older adults or family members and neighbors who have chronic medical conditions. Make sure they have access to cool environments and water.

: Keep in touch with older adults or family members and neighbors who have chronic medical conditions. Make sure they have access to cool environments and water. Protect Pets: Bring pets indoors when possible. If they must stay outside, provide ample shade and fresh water. Walk pets early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid burns from hot pavement and heat exhaustion.

Bring pets indoors when possible. If they must stay outside, provide ample shade and fresh water. Walk pets early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid burns from hot pavement and heat exhaustion. Never Leave Children or Pets in Parked Cars: A vehicle’s interior can quickly become dangerously hot, even if windows are cracked open.

Staying alert and prepared can help prevent tragedy and keep our communities safe all summer.

For more information on heat safety, cooling centers, or additional resources, visit www.hcphtx.org and www.readyharris.org or follow @hcphtx on social media.