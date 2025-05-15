TEACH FOR AMERICA HOUSTON AND EMERGE CELEBRATE NEW SHARED OFFICE SPACE WITH RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY

Community leaders come together in a milestone moment for two education nonprofits advancing student success.

Houston, TX (May 16, 2025) – Teach For America (TFA) Houston and EMERGE proudly announce the launch of a new shared office space—an exciting next chapter for two organizations deeply committed to expanding educational opportunity in Houston.

This milestone was celebrated on Tuesday, May 6, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by community leaders, alumni, supporters, and partners—all united in their dedication to ensuring all Houston students have access to an excellent education.

Located at 3555 Timmons Lane, the new office is more than a fresh address—it’s a bold step toward amplifying collective impact. By co-locating, TFA Houston and EMERGE aim to foster deeper collaboration, streamline resources, and strengthen their shared mission to support students from underserved communities.

“This office marks not just a move, but a chance to reimagine what collaboration can look like when two organizations with a shared commitment to Houston’s students come together,” said Tiffany Cuellar Needham, Executive Director of Teach For America Houston.

The event featured remarks from local leaders, a current educator and alum of both the TFA and EMERGE programs, and representatives from each organization. Attendees also toured the newly designed, modern space—intentionally crafted to inspire innovation and connection.

“This space is truly more than just an office; it’s a hub for innovation, collaboration, and deeper impact,” said Janicca Garcia, Vice President of External Affairs at EMERGE.

“When I think about EMERGE and Teach For America, I see them as deeply intertwined throughout my journey… I believe deeply in collaboration in the education space – Together, we can redefine what’s possible for students in Houston and beyond,” said Karina Carcamo, a current teacher at YES Prep and proud alum of both EMERGE and TFA.

The new office serves as a dynamic hub where teams can unite around shared goals and work side by side to expand their reach and deepen their support for students across Houston.

“This new shared space is a place where great ideas, shared values, and passionate people come together,” said Janet Clark, Community Champion and supporter of both organizations. “Lasting impact happens through partnership, not in isolation.”

As TFA Houston and EMERGE settle into their new home, both organizations look to the future with renewed momentum and purpose. Rooted in a shared belief in the limitless potential of every student, this partnership is more than just physical proximity—it’s a powerful alignment of mission and vision, laying the groundwork for even greater impact in the years to come.

About Teach For America Houston

Teach For America Houston works in partnership with local districts and charter schools to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in Houston in 1991, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders who make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today, TFA Houston is a force of over 2,200 alumni and corps members impacting more than 31,000 students in pursuit of profound systemic change. From classroom to systems-level positions, their leaders are reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, lead, thrive, and co-create a future filled with possibility. Teach For America is a proud member of the AmeriCorps national service network. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org/houston and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About EMERGE

EMERGE empowers and equips high-achieving students from low-income communities to apply to, thrive at, and graduate from the nation’s top colleges and universities. The organization currently serves more than 3,300 students across five Houston-area school districts—Houston ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, and Klein ISD and at over 150 selective colleges nationwide.

Through a comprehensive model that includes nationwide college tours, SAT prep, writing workshops, summer learning, and personalized college advising, EMERGE students graduate at five times the national average for their demographic. Today, EMERGE has a thriving alumni network of more than 1,000 graduates who are pursuing advanced degrees and excelling in competitive careers at leading companies such as IBM, Meta, Oxy, Accenture, Boeing, Deloitte, and Goldman Sachs. Their success is a powerful reflection of EMERGE’s lasting impact—not just on individual students, but on their families, communities, and the systems they go on to shape.