Local Community Band Forms Chorus for Annual Patriotic Concert

The Lone Star Symphonic Band will conclude its 32nd Concert Season with their annual Patriotic concert on June 29th, 2025. The performance will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Rd., Katy, Texas, 77449. Tickets for the concert are available for $11 each online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243657.

The Band is excited to announce the formation of a non-auditioned community chorus to perform with the band during the second half of our upcoming patriotic concert. We invite individuals from the Katy and Houston areas to participate in this unique opportunity to be part of a beloved annual event celebrating our country and patriotism in the Katy community.

All voice types, soprano, alto, tenor, and bass, are welcome to join. As with most groups, we always could use more tenor and bass voices. Those interested in performing with the band in the community chorus are encouraged to contact the Band President, Beverly Buis, at BeverlyBuis@lssband.org for additional information and to join the rehearsal email list. Rehearsals will take place on Sunday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church on the following dates: June 1st, 8th, 15th, and 22nd.

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization committed to delivering performances of artistic excellence to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the ensemble is composed of musicians from diverse backgrounds and fosters the belief that music is a lifelong pursuit, extending far beyond high school and college years. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was honored with the Sudler Silver Scroll, North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. Presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net), this distinguished award recognizes community bands that have maintained high standards of excellence in concert performances over an extended period and have made significant contributions to the cultural and musical landscape of their communities. The Band is currently under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.