Investing in the Next Hands-On Generation The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Awards Record-Breaking $500,000 in Vocational Scholarships

The number of Greater Houston area trade school partners increases to 10

MAY 15, 2025 — HOUSTON — This year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is distributing $500,000 in Vocational Scholarships — the highest amount yet — to benefit students attending Greater Houston area colleges and trade schools.

“Our dedication to the next generation of vocational professionals is reflected in our commitment — past, present and future,” said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chairman of the Board, Pat Mann Phillips. “At the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, we recognize that career ready vocational trade students equally deserve support in pursuit of their academic goals and career dreams for their future and in support of our community. We’re incredibly proud to increase that commitment this year.”

Each program that receives educational funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program will manage the selection and distribution of its scholarship funds for the 2025-2026 academic year. This year, Brazosport College joins the list of school recipients, bringing the total number to 10. The full list includes Del Mar College, Houston Community College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Lee College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College, Victoria College and Wharton County Junior College. In 2024, the Rodeo expanded its support from seven to nine schools, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to growing and enriching the next generation of skilled trade professionals.

“We recognize the demand for trade professionals, which is why we have continued to expand our vocational scholarship commitment each year,” said Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo President and CEO, Chris Boleman. “As trade industries grow, so does the need to invest in the education and training of the next generation of skilled workers.”

At a glance:

110 scholarships awarded to 28 different associate degrees or occupational certificate programs

Top programs: Nursing, Construction Management, Commercial Truck Driving, HVAC, Electrical Technology and Welding

The majority remains focused on the industrial degree programs (66 scholarships totaling $267,800) 32% of the 2025 Scholarships were awarded to healthcare-related degree programs

New for 2025: Career readiness programs for first responders added, including peace officer licensure certificates, EMT and fire science associate degrees and certifications (12 scholarships at $47,000 total)

Around 65% of each student’s program is fully funded, including tuition, books and supplies

In several focus areas this year, scholarship recipients selected by the schools will emphasize careers in first responder, EMT and law enforcement professions. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will also allow schools to award scholarships to students pursuing other fields, including nursing, radiologic technology, medical laboratory technology, pharmacy technology, physical therapist assistant and occupational therapy. Students interested in funding through the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program should contact their school’s financial aid office for more information.

These Vocational Scholarships represent a portion of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s $28 million total commitment to Texas youth and education this year. Since the Vocational Scholarships began in 2015, the Rodeo has allocated more than $2.8 million to the program and $630 million in total scholarships since 1932. Additional information about the Rodeo’s Vocational Scholarship Program can be found here:

https://www.rodeohouston.com/scholarships-and-grants/vocational-scholarships/

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2026 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 22. The 2026 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 26 – 28. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.