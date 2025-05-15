The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Education Division will host the 2025 State of Higher Education on Friday, June 13, 2025, from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM at Safari Texas Ranch. This event is generously sponsored by our Title Sponsor, Stantec.

Higher education plays a critical role in shaping the future of our workforce and remains a cornerstone for preparing residents to contribute meaningfully to our local economy. To explore the evolving landscape of education and its impact on workforce development, the upcoming panel discussion will be led by Education Division Chair, Jennifer Henrikson with Stantec. Featured panelists include Dr. Michael Webster (Houston Community College), Mr. Bryan Bowling (Texas State Technical College), Ms. Betty McCrohan (Wharton County Junior College), and Dr. Jay Neal (University of Houston). Together, they will examine the future of higher education in a time of rapid change and innovation.

This event is sponsored by Stantec, Houston Community College, Huitt-Zollars, Page, University of Houston, and Wharton County Junior College.

Sponsorship opportunities and even registration is now open to Fort Bend Chamber members. Presenting Sponsor: $2,500, includes seating for ten (10) with priority placement at event, company logo on marketing materials, and recognition during event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,200, includes seating for eight (8), company name on marketing materials, and recognition during event. Corporate Table: $800, includes seating for eight (8) at event. Individual Member Reservation: $50, includes individual reservation at event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Education Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Chair, Jennifer Henrikson, Stantec. The Education Division’s passion is building awareness and connections between the business sector, community leaders, and education. By keeping its members engaged with current events impacting education on a local and national level; the division’s goal is to create opportunities for individuals to invest in education.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 250,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 53 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.