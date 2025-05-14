TexasWorks to Launch 20 New Campuses Across Texas in 2025, Including New Location in Sharpstown, Expanding Access to Adult Education and Career Training

Houston, TX – May 14, 2025 — TexasWorks, a tuition-free public charter school program dedicated to empowering adult learners, is proud to announce the launch of 20 new campuses across Texas in 2025, including a new location in Houston’s Sharpstown neighborhood. With this expansion, TexasWorks will grow from 23 to 43 campuses statewide, dramatically increasing access to high school diplomas and career certification opportunities for adults ages 18 to 50.

With the opening of the Sharpstown location, Houston will now be home to five TexasWorks campuses, further strengthening the program’s commitment to serving adult learners across the Greater Houston area.

TexasWorks serves adult learners who are ready to take the next step in their education and career journey. Whether returning to finish high school or preparing for a new profession, TexasWorks offers flexible, supportive, and career-focused programs designed to help students thrive.

“This expansion is about opening doors,” said Dr. Elizabeth Camarena, Brand Superintendent of TexasWorks. “Each new campus represents new opportunities for adults across Texas to complete their education, earn certifications, and step confidently into meaningful, high-demand careers.”

The new TexasWorks – Houston (Sharpstown) campus will offer individualized learning plans, flexible scheduling, online and in-person classes, and regional Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs that lead to industry-recognized certifications. Students also benefit from wraparound services such as childcare assistance, transportation, mental health support, and accommodations for disabilities.

Houston philanthropist and business leader Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale voiced his support for the new Sharpstown campus.

“Education is the great equalizer,” said McIngvale. “TexasWorks is giving adults in our community a real shot at a better life—offering them the tools and support they need to finish what they started and build a future they can be proud of. I am all in on anything that helps Houstonians rise up and succeed.”

TexasWorks was developed by ResponsiveEd, the organization behind Premier High Schools, which has helped over 20,000 students earn their high school diplomas for over two decades. The program builds on that legacy with a dedicated focus on adults looking for a second chance—or a fresh start.

For more information about TexasWorks, eligibility, and enrollment, visit www.TexasWorks.com.

About TexasWorks



TexasWorks is a tuition-free public charter school program for adults ages 18–50. It offers flexible pathways to earning a high school diploma and career certifications. With campuses across Texas, TexasWorks is committed to helping adult learners build brighter futures through education and workforce readiness.

About ResponsiveEd

Since 1999, ResponsiveEd has been at the forefront of offering educational options that provide hope for its students. Today, more than 23,000 students across Texas and Arkansas benefit from ResponsiveEd’s unique learning experience.

ResponsiveEd was founded with 15 dropout recovery schools and 50 staff members throughout Texas. In its first year, the organization welcomed just over 700 students, 65 of whom graduated that year. From those humble beginnings, ResponsiveEd has expanded into one of the largest non-profit charter school operators, with over 90 campuses and five distinct educational options. To learn more, visit responsiveed.com.