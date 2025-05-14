House Passes Nehls’ and Ezell’s Resolution Honoring Local Law Enforcement During Police Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Congressman Troy E. Nehls (R-TX-22) and Congressman Mike Ezell (R-MS-04), both former Sheriffs, announced that their bipartisan resolution, which recognizes the essential role that local law enforcement officers play in protecting communities, enforcing the law, and maintaining public safety across the United States passed the United States House of Representatives.

“As a former law enforcement officer and Texas Sheriff, I know firsthand the sacrifices our men and women in blue make every single day to keep our communities safe,” said Congressman Nehls. “All too often, their hard work and dedication to protecting and serving our communities go unnoticed. I’m proud the House passed this resolution to honor our nation’s law enforcement officers and to show our unwavering support for their selfless service to our communities.”

“As a former sheriff, I know firsthand the courage, professionalism, and selflessness that our law enforcement officers bring to the job every single day,” said Congressman Ezell. “These men and women are the backbone of public safety in our communities. They run toward danger, not away from it—and they do it to protect people they may never meet. During Police Week, especially, I’m proud the House has come together to honor their service and show our unwavering support.”