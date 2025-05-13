The Heritage Society Unveils an Unforgettable Juneteenth Celebration on May 16 Featuring Keynote Speaker Sam Collins

HOUSTON, Texas (May 12, 2025) – In a powerful tribute to freedom, heritage, and community resilience, The Heritage Society will kick off Juneteenth activities earlier than usual. Central to this celebration is an exclusive keynote address by the renowned speaker and community advocate, Sam Collins, on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m., at 1100 Bagby Street.

In his keynote address, Collins will delve into the importance of historical preservation within the African American community, offering insights drawn from both personal experience and decades of dedicated activism in the topic “Our Juneteenth Journey: How a Texas holiday became a nationwide celebration”. The evening includes a wine and cheese reception complemented by a unique pop-up exhibit produced by the Houston Suffragists Project.

“Our board members had the pleasure of touring Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, and went to Collins’ Nia Cultural Center on The Strand,” says Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society. “We’re grateful that he is bringing us the birthplace of Juneteenth to us here where Jack Yates,’ the trailblazer of Juneteenth, house was relocated.”

In collaboration with Sue Johnson of the Nia Cultural Center in Galveston, Sam Collins and community partners established the Juneteenth Legacy Project. This initiative is designed to honor the stories and contributions of African American communities and to foster a legacy of remembrance and progress. His involvement in Juneteenth Celebrations in Galveston, Hitchcock, and broader historic preservation efforts in Galveston County underscores his commitment to nurturing and preserving African American heritage.

Sam Collins, whose work as a storyteller and activist has long inspired communities across the country, will guide the audience through a reflective exploration of American history and the continuing struggle for civil rights. His keynote address promises to bridge the historical significance of Juneteenth with the contemporary challenges and triumphs of community building, ensuring a rich, transformative experience for all attendees.

“Juneteenth is not simply a one-day historical milestone at our museum—it is an opportunity to honor Houston’s collective past through our Black history and “From Plantation to Emancipation” tours year-round,” says Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society. “This Friday is our educational kickoff event for all the tour activities we have planned in June.”

Tickets for the event are priced at $10 per person, visit www.heritagesociety.org/juneteenth or contact info@heritagesociety.org. Free parking is located at 212 Dallas Street.