Texas Master Naturalist Program Receives Prestigious Society for Range Management Outstanding Achievement Award

AUSTIN — The Society for Range Management (SRM) recognized the Texas Master Naturalist (TMN) program with its Outstanding Achievement Award for commitment to community engagement.

The award goes to those working to manage, conserve and enjoy the vast landscapes known as rangelands.

SRM is an international professional scientific society and conservation organization whose members study, conserve, manage and sustain the varied resources of the rangelands, including prairie, shrublands, woodlands and savannahs.

TMN is the nation’s first volunteer naturalist program of its kind to be implemented on a statewide scale and now serves as a model for other states. It is designed to develop a local corps of “master volunteers” who provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities.

As of 2024, TMN had trained more than 17,400 certified volunteers, impacted more than 260,400 acres of wildlife and native plant habitats, contributed more than 7.5 million hours of service and reached more than 7.13 million Texas residents of all ages. These volunteer efforts are estimated to be worth more than $170 million to the state of Texas.

The program recently celebrated its 25th anniversary of providing education, outreach and service to communities throughout Texas with an average 7,000 active volunteers in 49 chapters serving 213 counties across the state.

In addition to education and outreach, TMN volunteers assist in the operation of parks, nature centers and natural areas around the state and provide leadership in local conservation efforts.

TMN is sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service (AgriLife). For more information about TMN go to TPWD or AgriLife’s Master Naturalist web pages.