Sam Houston Center Presents Juneteenth Program with Historian Edward T. Cotham Jr.

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center (SHC) welcomes historian Edward T. Cotham, Jr. for an author talk and book signing on Saturday, June 14 at 1 p.m. Cotham will discuss his book, Juneteenth: The Story Behind the Celebration, in conjunction with the traveling exhibit from Humanities Texas, Juneteenth, which opens June 3 at the Center.

Cotham wrote the first scholarly book on the history of Juneteenth and spent decades conducting research in archives across the nation to help separate myth from reality and tell the full story of the holiday. The author will also sign copies of his book. A chance to experience the Juneteenth exhibit and a special viewing of original documents related to Juneteenth and Reconstruction era Black history will follow Cotham’s program from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Juneteenth exhibit runs from June 3 to July 1 and is available during regular business hours Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both the exhibit and opening event are free and open to the public. For more information, please email samhoustoncenter@tsl.texas.gov or call (936) 336-8821.

Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, museum exhibitions and documentary films. For more information, visit Humanities Texas online at www.humanitiestexas.org or call (512) 440-1991.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center’s primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources.