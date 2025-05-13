Katy ISD Trustees Approve   Attendance Boundary Modification 

KATY, TX [May 12, 2025] – During tonight’s Regular Board Meeting, the Katy ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve Attendance Boundary Modifications (ABM) for a portion of the Cinco Ranch High School feeder pattern.

District leaders presented the proposed change to the Board in March 2025 and sent a survey to families in Land Use Zones (LUZ) 60C and 60D seeking input. Some 74 percent of survey respondents favored change.

The transition will affect Land Use Zones (LUZ) 60C and 60D and move students in those areas from Cinco Ranch Junior High to Tays Junior High. The change will take effect this August.