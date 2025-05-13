Inaugural Community Health Worker CTE Certification Graduation:

This spring, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, in partnership with Lamar Consolidated High School’s Health Science CTE program, proudly graduated its first-ever cohort of Community Health Workers (CHWs) on Thursday May 8, 2025 — an achievement made possible through a strategic partnership between Lamar Consolidated ISD CTE (LCISD), Fort Bend County Health & Human Services (FBCHHS), the unwavering support of Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter McCoy and the UT School of Public Health’s Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute (TEPHI) as an Academic Public Health Department partner.

These graduating seniors have successfully completed a state-certified 160-hour CHW training program, earning professional credentials from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This unique opportunity was embedded into the district’s Career & Technical Education (CTE) programming to equip students as young as 16 with in-demand health communication, public service, and advocacy skills — directly aligned with workforce and community health needs.

With Fort Bend County Health & Human Services providing instruction and internships, and LCISD CTE teachers co-facilitating lessons, this initiative represents the first local pipeline of youth-trained public health ambassadors — ready to serve, inform, and support their communities. Many graduates have already accepted offers to intern with the County’s Summer Youth Employment Program at $15/hour, applying their new certification at the local health department for real world experience.

Commissioner McCoy, a strong advocate for youth development and workforce development, shared in a personal message to CHW graduates, “You are making history as the first high school students in Fort Bend County to earn this important certification, and you’re stepping into the future with purpose, passion, and real world skills to help make a difference in our community. I’m so proud of what the CTE Health Science Program partnership between Fort Bend County Health and Human Services and Lamar CISD has accomplished”

Leaders Pictured Left to Right: Kaila Thompson-Williams (FBCHHS OCEE Director), Dr. Letosha Gale-Lowe (FBCHHS Health Director), Pamela Fyke (LCISD CTE Program Coordinator), Jeesica Lobitz (LCISD Health Science CTE Teacher), Dr. Nicole Brathwaite-Dingle (FBCHHS Deputy Medical Director), Dana Farrar (TEPHI), and Paula Saldana (TEPHI)

Graduates Left to Right in Pink: Antonella Jaramillo, Nataly Andrade, Julissa Hernandez, Ethan Torres, Brehanna Williams, Sophia Moreno

Not Pictured: Erla Valle-Tejada

Pictured Left to Right: Ethan Torres, Nataly Andrade, Antonella Jaramillo, Kaila Thompson-Williams FBCHHS OCEE Director, Sophia Moreno, Brehanna Williams, and Julissa Hernandez

Background:

Program was conceptualized and created for implementation by Kaila Thompson-Williams, Director of Communications, Education and Engagement, in Fall of 2023. The program received collaborative support from FBCHHS Health Director Letosha Gale-Lowe, Commissioner McCoy, and LCISD’s Chief Student Services Officer, Dr. Marlon Waites and CTE Director Kayse Lazar.

A MOU Agreement was approved by Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on Sept 10, 2024.

Lamar Cons. High School Health Science CHW cohort students: Nataly Andrade, Julissa Hernandez, Antonella Jaramillo, Sophia Moreno, Ethan Torres, Erla Valle-Tejada, and Brehanna Williams, the first in Fort Bend County LCISD to complete this innovative certification, paving the way for a healthier, community centered future in public health.

This milestone marks more than just a CHW graduation—it represents the launch of a career-ready, compassionate workforce trained to serve and support our communities. Through the Community Health Worker Certification, led by OCEE Director, Kaila Thompson-Williams and integrated into the Health Science CTE Program course taught by CTE Teacher, Jessica Lobitz, these students have gained real-world knowledge, hands-on experience, and a professional credential that prepares them to enter the workforce immediately or pursue higher education in public health and healthcare fields.

Their achievement is a testament to the power of education and innovation working together to build a stronger, healthier tomorrow—starting right here in Fort Bend County. Special thanks to LCISD CTE Leadership Dr. Kayse Lazar and Pamela Fyke.

The Community Health Worker Training is certified by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, with collaborative support from TEPHI, provides a training experience that provides 160-hours of curriculum that covers the eight (8) core competencies as required by the state.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services looks forward to continuing this initiative next year through LCISD’s Health Science CTE programs at Lamar Consolidated High School and B.F. Terry High School with Fort Bend County Health and Human Services’ newest Community health Worker Instructors (CHWI) Ryan Gant, MPA,CHWI and Brittaney Davis, B.S., CHWI.