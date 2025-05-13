Imagine Nation Kid Expo Invites Families to a World of Imagination in Katy

Who: ImagineNation Kid Expo, hosted by founder Stacie Bowles and crew. Stacie’s team also produce the Home for the Holidays Gift Market and Spring Market Shows in Katy and across Texas.

What: A vibrant, family-friendly expo designed to inspire creativity and imagination among attendees of all ages. The event includes character photo ops, meet and greets with industry professionals, interactive activities, arts and crafts, shopping opportunities, and themed food stations.

When: Friday, June 20th, Saturday June 21st, and Sunday June 22nd. Doors open at 10:00 AM and close at 5:00 PM all 3 day.

Where: The Merrell Center in Katy – 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, Texas 77494 (media passes available).

Why: The ImagineNation Kid Expo offers a unique opportunity for families to engage in creative and imaginative activities in a community-centered environment. It showcases the talents of local entrepreneurs and artists while providing a fun and engaging experience for children and adults alike. This event is ideal for families looking to kick off their summer with a burst of creativity and fun.

Additional Details:

General admission and VIP experiences available.

Free parking. Some vendors will have food items available for purchase.

Media are invited to cover the array of activities, interview the event founder, Stacie Bowles, and interact with guest talents and attendees.

Visuals and Opportunities for Coverage:

Interviews with Stacie Bowles, founder, and various guest talents.

Live demonstrations of interactive activities and arts & crafts.

Footage of families engaging in various expo activities.

Character interactions and photo ops.

Website for More Information: www.ImagineNationExpo.com