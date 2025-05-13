Houston National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

What: Houston National Cemetery will host a Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate and honor those Service Members who have died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

Who: The keynote Speaker will be Brigadier General E.A. “Buddy” Grantham, Regimental Commander, 8th Regiment, Texas State Guard. The mistress of ceremonies will be KHOU 11, traffic expert, Jennifer Reyna.

When: May 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Where: Houston National Cemetery

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive

Houston, TX 77038

Background: The Department of Veterans Affairs invites the public to attend a Memorial Day Ceremony at Houston National Cemetery on Monday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m. and we are eager to have the local community and our media partners spread the word and attend.

The 419-acre Cemetery was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965 and is in the northern part of Houston. Since inception, the Cemetery has conducted more than 118,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Parking: All guests are urged to arrive early due to limited onsite parking.

Further details: Seating is limited — we suggest you bring lawn chairs or blankets. Bottled water will be provided. Guests visiting gravesites only and not attending the ceremony are encouraged to visit after 2 p.m. to avoid traffic and congestion due to the ceremony.

Gravesite Locations: There will be assistance in gravesite locations at the Administration building and throughout the cemetery. Due to the large volume of visitors on Memorial Day, guests may choose to use the grave locator located at the website prior to their visit: http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

Veterans Legacy Memorial:

VA offers a new way to pay tribute to Veterans on the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) website . The site, originally launched in 2019, contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery. The online tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a Veteran’s service. All comments will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to being posted.

For more information please visit www.cem.va.gov