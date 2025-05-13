Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program—HOUSTON and Network In Action Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Houston’s Small Business Community

Houston, Texas – May 12,2025 – Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses –Houston (10KSB) program has joined forces with Network In Action (NIA) in a dynamic new partnership aimed at driving economic growth and equipping Houston’s entrepreneurs with the resources, connections, and education they need to thrive.

This collaboration brings together two organizations with a shared mission: to elevate small businesses and foster inclusive economic development. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program offers a rigorous, world-class business education program designed to help small business owners grow revenue and create jobs. Offered three times per year in Houston, the program includes a practical business curriculum, access to capital, and a supportive peer-learning environment.

Network In Action, a Houston-founded international networking organization, is known for its high-caliber membership of business owners and decision-makers who meet monthly to exchange referrals, strategies, and resources. With a deep commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, NIA serves as a powerful springboard for identifying potential applicants for the 10KSB program.

“We’re incredibly excited about this partnership and the opportunity to help drive qualiﬁed candidates into the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program. Our Network In Action members represent some of the most driven and growth-focused entrepreneurs in Houston, and it’s an honor to support their development through this initiative. We’re deeply grateful to play a role in their journey—and equally inspired by the chance to work toward becoming a national sponsor for such a transformative program.” — Scott Talley, Founder, Network In Action

By partnering with Network In Action, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses aims to reach even more qualiﬁed and growth-minded entrepreneurs from across the Houston region—especially those who may not yet be aware of the opportunity or need guidance in preparing a strong application.

“At Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, we’re always seeking ways to reach high- potential entrepreneurs who are ready to scale. Partnering with Network In Action allows us to connect with a community of business owners who are already committed to growth, leadership, and collaboration. We’re excited to welcome more NIA members into the program and look forward to the value this partnership will bring to Houston’s small business ecosystem.” — Jennifer Kellough Holmes, Ed.D., Executive Director, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses – Houston

With shared values of mentorship, inclusivity, and business excellence, this partnership will amplify the reach and impact of both organizations while helping more small businesses achieve sustainable, scalable success.

About Network In Action

Founded in Houston, Network In Action is a relationship-focused business mastermind and networking organization with a technology-enabled platform. With over 250 groups nationwide and international expansion as well, NIA brings together business owners in monthly meetings to foster collaboration, referrals, and meaningful community impact.

About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

10,000 Small Businesses is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunities by providing access to education, capital, and support services. The program has reached over 16,000 small businesses across the U.S. and continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships and community engagement.