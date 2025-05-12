Standout Students

Katy ISD announces Class of 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians
KATY, TX [May 12, 2025] – Representing the stellar Class of 2025, Katy ISD is proud to share this year’s roster of valedictorians and salutatorians. These accomplished scholars have distinguished themselves throughout their high school careers, conquering challenging coursework at the top-ranked public school district in Houston, according to Niche.
Katy ISD is known for its high standards, rigorous curriculum and advanced academic options, with a commitment to excellence and a strong work ethic. Fueled by the competitive academic atmosphere, Katy ISD’s top graduating seniors excel in a high-stakes GPA chess match to earn the coveted honor of valedictorian or salutatorian—marking the best of each campus’ best scholars.
“Congratulations to these students for achieving this incredible honor and for setting such a high bar for their peers,” said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent for school leadership & support in Katy ISD. “We wish them, and all the Class of 2025 graduates, the very best in their next pursuits.”
The Class of 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians are as follows, by schools:
Cinco Ranch High School
Valedictorian – Jason Li
GPA: 4.8852
Salutatorian – Suhhyun Kim
GPA: 4.8806
Jordan High School
Valedictorian – Surya Reddy
GPA: 4.9048
Salutatorian – Carrie Yang
GPA: 4.871
Katy High School
Valedictorian – Zachary Matthews
GPA: 4.8421
Salutatorian – Lindsey Anderson
GPA: 4.7759
Mayde Creek High School
Valedictorian – Helen Conde
GPA: 4.8028
Salutatorian – Sarah Pham
GPA: 4.7869
Morton Ranch High School
Valedictorian – Brittany Azie
GPA: 4.6897
Salutatorian – Abigail Glasser
GPA: 4.6226
Paetow High School
Valedictorian – Lana Faisal
GPA: 4.8065
Salutatorian – Ethan Everk
GPA: 4.7455
Seven Lakes High School
Valedictorian – Xu Cheng
GPA: 4.8816
Salutatorian – Krish Shah
GPA: 4.88
Taylor High School
Valedictorian – Isabella Xiao
GPA: 4.8714
Salutatorian – Nolan Yee
GPA: 4.8594
Tompkins High School
Valedictorian – Andrew Liu
GPA: 4.9167
Salutatorian – Eesha Kodavatikanti
GPA: 4.9054
Class of 2025 Valedictorians and Salutatorians Photo Gallery