Standout Students

Katy ISD announces Class of 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians

KATY, TX [May 12, 2025] – Representing the stellar Class of 2025, Katy ISD is proud to share this year’s roster of valedictorians and salutatorians. These accomplished scholars have distinguished themselves throughout their high school careers, conquering challenging coursework at the top-ranked public school district in Houston, according to Niche.

Katy ISD is known for its high standards, rigorous curriculum and advanced academic options, with a commitment to excellence and a strong work ethic. Fueled by the competitive academic atmosphere, Katy ISD’s top graduating seniors excel in a high-stakes GPA chess match to earn the coveted honor of valedictorian or salutatorian—marking the best of each campus’ best scholars.

“Congratulations to these students for achieving this incredible honor and for setting such a high bar for their peers,” said Ronnie Edwards, assistant superintendent for school leadership & support in Katy ISD. “We wish them, and all the Class of 2025 graduates, the very best in their next pursuits.”

The Class of 2025 valedictorians and salutatorians are as follows, by schools:



Cinco Ranch High School

Valedictorian – Jason Li

GPA: 4.8852

Salutatorian – Suhhyun Kim

GPA: 4.8806

Jordan High School

Valedictorian – Surya Reddy

GPA: 4.9048

Salutatorian – Carrie Yang

GPA: 4.871

Katy High School

Valedictorian – Zachary Matthews

GPA: 4.8421

Salutatorian – Lindsey Anderson

GPA: 4.7759

Mayde Creek High School

Valedictorian – Helen Conde

GPA: 4.8028

Salutatorian – Sarah Pham

GPA: 4.7869



Morton Ranch High School

Valedictorian – Brittany Azie

GPA: 4.6897

Salutatorian – Abigail Glasser

GPA: 4.6226



Paetow High School

Valedictorian – Lana Faisal

GPA: 4.8065

Salutatorian – Ethan Everk

GPA: 4.7455

Seven Lakes High School

Valedictorian – Xu Cheng

GPA: 4.8816

Salutatorian – Krish Shah

GPA: 4.88



Taylor High School

Valedictorian – Isabella Xiao

GPA: 4.8714

Salutatorian – Nolan Yee

GPA: 4.8594



Tompkins High School

Valedictorian – Andrew Liu

GPA: 4.9167

Salutatorian – Eesha Kodavatikanti

GPA: 4.9054

Class of 2025 Valedictorians and Salutatorians Photo Gallery