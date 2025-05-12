Public’s Assistance needed to locate the next of Kin

May 7, 2025

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

The information follows on the next page:

MARSHALL LYNN HALL – Black Male, 12/11/1956: Mr. Hall died in the 6300 block of Telephone Road in Houston, TX on 03/25/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1246.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/141846)

ROBERT CASEY – White Male, 12/12/1972: Mr. Casey died at the Memorial Hermann Hospital at Memorial City in Houston, TX on 03/29/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1284.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/141850)

JUAN GARCIA LOREDO – Hispanic Male, 03/30/1956: Mr. Garcia Loredo died in the 6000 block of Old Spanish Trail in Houston, TX on 03/31/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1308.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142806)

EDWIN CHIHO POW – Asian Male, 09/25/1949: Mr. Pow died in the 8900 block of West Road in Houston, TX on 04/01/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1334.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/143290)

JOSE MARTINEZ – Hispanic Male, 06/07/1967: Mr. Martinez died in the 8500 block of Jason Street in Houston, TX on 04/03/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1363.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142409)

ANTONIO SALERNA RUIZ – Hispanic Male, 09/05/1973: Mr. Ruiz died in the 2000 block of Wirt Road in Houston, TX on 04/05/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1402.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142793)

GILBERTO GONZALES PLASCENCIA – Hispanic Male, 02/04/1958: Mr. Plascencia died in the 1900 block of Garth Road in Houston, TX on 04/06/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1414.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142789)

FEREIDON HAGHJOU – White Male, 04/10/1953: Mr. Haghjou died in the 9000 block of Westpark Drive in Houston, TX on 04/08/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1447.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142798)

DIANE WILLIAMS – Black Female, 08/19/1955: Ms. Williams died in the 3400 block of Fannin Street in Houston, TX on 04/10/2025. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML25-1482.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/142804)