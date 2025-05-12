HOUSTON CHILDREN’S CHORUS HOLDING AUDITIONS FOR NEW SINGERS FOR THE 2025-2026 SEASON

Houston – Houston’s premiere auditioned chorus for children will hold auditions this summer for new members. Students entering grades 2 through 8 are encouraged to sign up for a chance to join this unique group of talented youth. There is no audition for children in grades 2 and 3 for participation in the Preparatory Choir. The Concert Choir involves boys and girls in grades 4 through 8 and requires an audition. Interested families should visit the Chorus’ website: www.houstonchildren.org for audition information.

The Houston Children’s Chorus exists to musically enrich the lives of the children, families and community it serves. Its mission is to teach children to achieve multi-cultural understanding through choral singing and performance. An equally important goal is the nurturing and growth of discipline, responsibility, teamwork, self-confidence, self-control and character building – all qualities that help children to succeed in life.

Houston’s small ambassadors to the world, this year the Chorus will celebrate its 36th season. More than 7,200 children have participated in Chorus activities since its founding in 1989. This incredible group represents every ethnic and socio-economic demographic in the Greater Houston area. The Chorus is regularly featured in civic and cultural ceremonies for the City of Houston and the State of Texas and has performed for the President of the United States on 33 occasions. The children have represented Houston all over the world on many international concert tours. Praised for its versatility, the Chorus performs many different genres of music, from Bach to Motown. The contagious energy and charm exuded by the children has endeared them to audiences at home in Houston and beyond. Notably, the children will be performing at New York’s Carnegie Hall June 22, 2025.

Some notable Chorus memories include: singing with the Houston Symphony on many occasions, recording a Blue Bell Ice Cream commercial, performing with Josh Groban in the opening ceremonies of the Super Bowl XXXVIII, performing with Celine Dion at the Compaq Center, performing for the 1990 World Economic Summit, performing with Maureen McGovern and Tommy Tune for the Gala Opening of the Hobby Center, Christmas caroling with Astros World Series MVP – George Springer, singing on Thanksgiving Day Parade floats, helping Santa light Christmas trees at City Hall, and singing the National Anthem at the Houston Rodeo and for the Texans, Rockets and Astros. Every year is something new!

