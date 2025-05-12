HHSC Highlights Available Resources During Older Texans Month

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is observing Older Texans Month in May by promoting resources available to help people live well as they age.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation reminding Texans of the responsibility to care for older adults.

An estimated 5.9 million people 60 or older live in Texas, according to the Texas Demographic Center. As this number increases, so does the need for older adults to form meaningful relationships and social connections.

The HHSC Foster Grandparent Program provides an opportunity for people 55 and older with limited incomes to mentor and tutor children with special and exceptional needs. Volunteers share their time and talents with the children they mentor as they build one-on-one relationships through trust and support. Volunteers serve 15 to 40 hours a week and receive a monthly, tax-free stipend.

“I love the program because we are a family, and I’ve made new friends while helping children,” said Modesto Perez, a Foster Grandparent Program volunteer in Abilene. “As a senior, we have knowledge, life skills and wisdom to share with others. It’s a great feeling that I made a difference in a young person’s life.”

HHSC provides these additional resources for older adults in Texas:

Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) help provide people referrals and access to long-term services and supports.

Area agencies on aging (AAA) provide older adults, their families and caregivers with nutrition services, including home and congregate meals and evidence-based fitness programs.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assists people with buying the food they need for good health.

Texercise provides free physical activity and nutrition resources to educate, motivate and engage adults 45 and older.

Age Well Live Well is a statewide campaign that promotes easy pathways to resources and emphasizes how to make healthy changes using three core message areas: be healthy, be connected, and be informed.

The Know Your Neighbor campaign helps Texans form and maintain connections with older neighbors.

Aging Texas Well is a strategic planning effort that reviews policies impacting older Texans, assesses local and state readiness to meet the needs of older adults, and promotes community preparedness for a growing older adult population.

Find more information on HHSC programs and services at hhs.texas.gov.