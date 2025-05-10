Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2025 is Environmental Issues & What You Can Do.

Plant It Forward Farmer Sameer Louamba, originally from the Congo

Cultivating Change: New American Farmers & Their Role in a Greener Houston

Sunday, June 29, 6 p.m. central, online

Urban Houston faces both environmental and social challenges: food deserts, high resource costs, and barriers for refugees-turned-farmers seeking to build sustainable livelihoods. In this talk, we’ll explore how Plant It Forward leverages government and private support to secure land for New American farmers, reducing carbon footprints through hyper-local production and empowering communities through equitable land access. You’ll learn practical steps you can take today: from advocating for land-use policy reforms and donating or leasing land, to volunteering your time and choosing locally grown produce at farmers’ markets. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cultivating-change-new-american-farmers-their-role-in-a-greener-houston-tickets-1360869109139. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.