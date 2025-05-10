Sen. Cruz Resolution Overturning Biden Appliance Regulation Signed into Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement after President Trump signed into law his Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to rescind a consumer appliance regulation on natural gas water heaters, which was imposed by the Biden-Harris administration in December 2024. If left in place, the regulation would have increased costs and limited consumer choice for Americans.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Biden-Harris administration knew they were increasing costs on American consumers and limiting consumers’ ability to choose the heater that works best for them, but they didn’t care. President Trump’s signature today will ensure this anti-consumer regulation is permanently revoked.”

BACKGROUND

Industry experts estimate that the Biden-Harris rule would have added $450 to the cost of each affected water heater. Forty percent of Americans directly affected by the rule would have also seen a net cost increase over the life of the appliance. Sen. Cruz introduced this CRA to repeal the rule in January.