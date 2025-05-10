The Laudato Si Reading Challenge is brought to you by Laudato Si’ Movement Texas to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Laudato Si’: On Care For Our Common Home. Have you read every word of Pope Francis’ encyclical that shook the world? Find out for yourself what Laudato Si’ is truly about! Take the challenge of reading this 70-page document, at your own pace and with our support. You’ll have the opportunity to partake in a virtual or in-person group discussion in September! This program is open to all people in North America at no cost. Access the encyclical for free online. Sign up now to receive bi-weekly emails to help keep you on course in your reading, provide reflection questions, video links and spiritual inspirations starting May 24th. Registration will remain open through the summer. Questions? E-mail Texas@LSMChapter.org. Sign up at this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHKPPnLIfG60oUIh_P0u8QaQAJZETAN8q5TVxJhmM8peHZYg/viewform?pli=1