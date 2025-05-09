Were You or a Family Member a Docent at The Heritage Society?

Heritage Society Showcases “The Houston Spirit” at Houston Heritage Luncheon on June 3

HOUSTON, TX – The Heritage Society invites the community to join its Houston Heritage Luncheon, a celebration of the city’s rich history and cultural legacy set to honor generations of docents who have dedicated their lives to preserving Houston’s story. The event will take place at the historic Eldorado Ballroom on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 11 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to exploring how Houston evolved from the 1930s to the 1960s,” said Jillian Jopling, board president of The Heritage Society. “We’ll be revisiting the era of Captain James A. Baker, Jesse H. Jones and the influential 8F Crowd.” According to the New York Times, the “8F Crowd” refers to a group of powerhouse Houston businessmen—including George R. Brown and Jesse H. Jones—who met regularly in suite 8F of the Lamar Hotel, a locale once dubbed the “unofficial capital of Texas.”

This year’s luncheon will pay special tribute to past and present docents whose tireless work has safeguarded Houston’s heritage. The keynote address will be delivered by Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, whose deep insight into historical and sociocultural trends promises to both inspire and educate. Notably, Ambassador Untermeyer’s mother, Marguerite Untermeyer, served as a docent at The Heritage Society during the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Over a distinguished career spanning local, state, national and international roles, he has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, Assistant Secretary of the Navy and Director of the Voice of America, among other positions. His blend of historical insight and dynamic storytelling makes his keynote one not to be missed.

“The Houston Heritage Luncheon is a cornerstone of our effort to celebrate the stories and figures that define our city,” said Alison Bell, executive director of The Heritage Society. “This year, we proudly honor longtime docents like Susan Baker, wife of James A. Baker, as well as countless dedicated individuals whose passion preserves Houston’s legacy.”

Tickets and tables are now available, with proceeds benefiting The Heritage Society’s educational programs and cultural initiatives. To reserve your spot, please visit www.heritagesociety.org/houston-heritage-luncheon-2025.

Were you or a family member a docent at The Heritage Society? We want to celebrate your dedication. Please contact lwoods@heritagesociety.org for recognition.