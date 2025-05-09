Texas DPS Hosts Inaugural National Top Trooper Competition

AUSTIN – This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) hosted the inaugural National Top Trooper Competition at the DPS Tactical Training Facility in Florence. Designed to showcase the highest levels of law enforcement excellence, the event brought together Top Troopers from across the country for a week of collaboration, competition and training. Male Trooper Michael Brown from Oklahoma Highway Patrol and female Trooper Lindsey Rumenapp from New York State Police earned the title of 2025 National Top Troopers, receiving a custom-made belt buckle from Andrews, Texas, and bragging rights for the next year.

(Pictured Above: Lindsey Rumenapp, New York State Police & Michael Brown, Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

The National Top Trooper saw competitors from 15 states, including: Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Maryland and Tennessee. Corporal Kip Staton of Tyler, who won the Texas Top Trooper competition last month, and Trooper Aundrea Powell of Port Lavaca, who was the female alternate in the Texas Top Trooper competition, represented the Lone Star State.

“It was our privilege to host law enforcement agencies from across the nation and showcase the exceptional talent within our profession,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Events like this help strengthen the relationship and communication between agencies, which is critical when we’re called to respond together during natural disasters or large-scale emergencies. The partnerships built here one day could save lives.”

The National Top Trooper Competition is a rigorous three-day event designed to test the full scope of a Trooper’s operational readiness. Participants compete in nine events that evaluate physical fitness, mental resilience, tactical proficiency and overall job knowledge. In addition to the competitive challenges, Troopers must appear before an interview board, where they are assessed on professionalism, communication skills and critical thinking. Core components of the competition include advanced driving scenarios, physical fitness and marksmanship with all department-issued weapon systems, ensuring each competitor demonstrates mastery in essential law enforcement skills.

As a symbol of strength, resilience and warrior spirit, each participant in this year’s National Top Trooper Competition received a Spartan Sword, reflecting the event’s chosen theme. The sword reflects more than just victory— it embodies the discipline, honor and unwavering commitment required of those who wear the badge.

“This year’s theme serves as a powerful reminder that every Trooper, like a Spartan, must be ready to stand strong in defense of others,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “Being out here alongside these Troopers, watching them push their limits and represent law enforcement across the country—it’s a powerful reminder of the grit, heart and professionalism that defines this job.”

In addition to the competition, Troopers also received Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) training from Texas DPS instructors. This internationally recognized program equips law enforcement personnel with the tools to identify indicators that a child is a victim or at risk of becoming a victim—including children who are missing, exploited at-risk or endangered. Providing this training during the competition highlights its importance and ensures more law enforcement agencies across the country are better prepared to remove children from dangerous situations.

Photos of the inaugural National Top Trooper Competition including winner photos are available here.