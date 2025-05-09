Taylor High School Student Earns Top Prize in   International Essay Contest Honoring Women in Math 

KATY, TX [May 9, 2025] – Eclipsing a field of global entries, Taylor High School student Vivian Liu earned the Grand Prize in the 2025 Student Essay Contest, held by the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM). This year’s contest included more than 100 entries from secondary and collegiate students.

For her piece, “Threads of Persistence: Weaving Life and Math Together,” Liu interviewed Dr. Betul Orcan-Ekmekci, a Rice University mathematics professor, whose work focuses on how math can help to model weather patterns.

“I was immediately drawn to the idea of blending storytelling with mathematics,” Liu said. “I chose to interview Dr. Orcan-Ekmekci because of her inspiring journey as a Turkish mathematician and her work promoting math education. Her story resonated deeply with me, especially her perseverance and commitment to empowering the next generation of mathematicians.”

Liu aspires to pursue a career in math, hoping to combine her love of research, education and problem solving. Like Orcan-Ekmekci, she hopes she can be a role model for others interested in math.

Part of the Conference Board of the Mathematical Sciences, the AWM was founded in 1971 and currently has more than 3,500 members.