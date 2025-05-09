LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed on Sunday and Monday, May 25 and 26, in observance of Memorial Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, May 27.

The online library is always open at www.fortbendlibraries.gov for streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).