DPS Launches Statewide Patrols to Enforce Seat belt Use and Curb Distracted Driving for Memorial Day

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing patrols statewide as part of its annual All-American enforcement campaign ahead of the Memorial Day Holiday. From May 12 through May 26, the Texas Highway Patrol (THP) will focus on enforcing seat belt laws and promoting safe driving behaviors to reduce crashes and save lives.

“Our top priority is saving lives on Texas roads,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee. “As Memorial Day approaches, we’re stepping up enforcement to ensure drivers are buckled up, attentive and following the law. These efforts help protect families and prevent tragedy.”

THP will increase enforcement as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). Last year, during DPS’ 2024 All-American enforcement efforts, there were more than 122,361 citations and warnings issued. This included over 8,462 speeding violations; 601 seat belts; 2,752 violations for driving without insurance; and 579 felony and fugitive arrests.

To comply with Move Over or Slow Down, Texas law states that a driver must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)

Violations of the law result in a misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine of up to $1,250. Subsequent offences can increase fines, and if the offense results in bodily injury, the penalty can be up to a state jail felony.

DPS offers the following safety tips:

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than 4,485 Move Over, Slow Down violations. View Governor Greg Abbott’s Move Over or Slow Down PSA here.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2025, there have been more than Move Over, Slow Down violations. Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you consume alcohol. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

Remember to keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. You can always dial 1-800-525-5555 for any assistance when you’re traveling. That number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.