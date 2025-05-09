Cornyn Introduces Bill to Address Staffing Shortages at Ports of Entry

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Gary Peters (D-MI) introduced the Securing America’s Ports of Entry Act, which would strengthen border security, address personnel shortages at ports of entry, and ensure America’s airports, seaports, and land ports of entry are fully staffed by requiring U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hire no fewer than 1,000 additional officers annually until the agency’s staffing needs are met:

“When ports of entry aren’t sufficiently staffed, we run the risk of legitimate trade and travel grinding to a halt,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Nowhere do we feel this more acutely than in Texas where we have more ports of entry than any other state, which is why I am proud to cosponsor this legislation to ensure our ports have the personnel needed to handle the safe and legal flow of people and goods into our nation.”

Background:

Texas is home to some of the nation’s busiest border crossings, including ports of entry in Laredo, Brownsville, and El Paso. CBP continues to face an ongoing shortage of officers. In addition to requiring more CBP officers, the bill also authorizes the annual hiring of mission support staff and technicians to perform non-law enforcement functions in support of CBP. These professionals will allow CBP officers to focus their efforts on law enforcement priorities, such as preventing drug trafficking, while supporting lawful international commerce through the nation’s ports of entry. According to CBP, 86% of the fentanyl seized in fiscal year 2024 was interdicted at ports of entry.

The bill also requires reporting on infrastructure improvements at ports of entry that would enhance drug interdiction, information on detection equipment that would help officers better identify drugs, and safety equipment to protect officers from accidental exposure to dangerous toxins. Addressing a shortage of CBP officers would also help to reduce waiting times for travelers and critical cargo coming through our ports of entry.

