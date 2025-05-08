Texas Tech Professor Named International Society of Electrochemistry Fellow

Renowned electrochemist and Director of NSF Engineering Research Center CASFER, Gerardine G. Botte, is honored for her scientific achievements in electrochemistry.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

Summary:

Texas Tech University Whitacre Endowed Chair Gerardine (Gerri) G. Botte has been named a Fellow of the International Society of Electrochemistry in recognition of her groundbreaking work in electrochemical engineering and sustainability. With more than 26 years of innovation, Botte has significantly advanced technologies in clean energy, health diagnostics and environmental protection while mentoring future leaders in science and engineering.

Why This Matters:

Meeting Challenges: Botte’s recognition highlights the vital role of electrochemistry in addressing global challenges like energy, water and food sustainability.

Botte’s recognition highlights the vital role of electrochemistry in addressing global challenges like energy, water and food sustainability. Inspiring the Future: Her leadership and mentorship are shaping the next generation of engineers and scientists in sustainable technologies.

Her leadership and mentorship are shaping the next generation of engineers and scientists in sustainable technologies. Global Impact: The honor underscores the global impact of her research, which combines academic excellence with practical, transformative solutions.

Gerardine (Gerri) G. Botte, professor and Whitacre Endowed Chair in Sustainable Energy at Texas Tech University’s Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, has been named a Fellow of the International Society of Electrochemistry (ISE), one of the highest honors awarded by the global organization.

The ISE Fellowship recognizes Botte’s pioneering contributions to the field of electrochemistry and electrolysis. Over the past 26 years, Botte has developed innovative applications such as rapid COVID-19 and HIV tests, and processes of electrochemical engineering to address critical challenges of energy, water and food sustainability.

“I am deeply honored to be named a Fellow of the International Society of Electrochemistry and to join the distinguished group of scientists who are advancing the frontiers of electrochemistry around the world,” Botte said. “This recognition reflects not only my contributions but also the dedication and innovation of my students and collaborators who continue to expand the boundaries of electrochemical engineering.

“As we work to address critical global challenges in sustainability, energy and the environment through electrochemical solutions, I am grateful for the support of the ISE community and excited about our field’s potential to create transformative technologies for future generations.”

Botte’s research focuses on sustainable resource recovery, clean energy systems, environmental and health protection. She is the founder and director of the National Science Foundation Research Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER), which has a vision to enable resilient and sustainable food production.

Botte also founded the Institute for Sustainability and Circular Economy (ISCE) at Texas Tech. She serves as a mentor and educator for more than 20 researchers and students in her lab group, Chemical and Electrochemical Technology and Innovation Laboratory (CETI-LAB).

Botte and the other 2025 ISE Fellows will be recognized at the International Society of Electrochemistry’s 76th annual meeting this September in Mainz, Germany. With this honor, Botte joins an elite group of scientists and researchers whose work continues to shape the future of science and technology across the globe.