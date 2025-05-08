LIBRARIES TO FEATURE CHILDREN’S THEATER PERFORMANCE OF “THE THREE NASTY GNARLIES”

In conjunction with the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will feature a special children’s theater performance of “The Three Nasty Gnarlies” on Thursday, June 12, beginning at 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the Mission Bend Branch Library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road. This performance is for children of all ages.

The performance will be repeated on Tuesday, July 8, beginning at 2:00 and 3:00 pm, at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond. This performance is for children entering grades 1-5. Space is limited and free tickets – available 30 minutes before each program – are required for entry.

Part of ARTreach’s Books Alive! program, this children’s theater performance is based on the children’s book of the same title by Keith Graves. This be-yourself story is about three junkyard monsters who grow self-conscious about their looks after meeting a know-it-all butterfly.

Combining the message that everyone is beautiful in their own way with the importance of taking care of the environment, the performance delights while it educates and reminds everyone about acceptance.

ARTreach’s Books Alive! program develops and performs musical-theater performances based on beloved children’s books that inspire literacy and promote theatrical creativity, while sending positive messages.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is made possible by the Friends of the Library. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900), George Memorial Library (281-342-4455), or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).