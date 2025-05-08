LIBRARIES HOST FREE SUMMER ART SERIES FOR TEENS

In conjunction with the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of free, hands-on teen art workshops exploring a variety of artistic styles and art movements from different time periods.

Presented by volunteers with Unite & Inspire, the series — “Color Our World: Journey Through Global Art Forms” – will take place at multiple locations in the Fort Bend County library system this summer for teens entering grades 9-12.

Teens will explore the timeless creativity that can be found within various styles of art from different periods, including Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, and Pop Art. Participants will learn about the history of the art styles before having an opportunity to paint their own masterpieces to take home. Those attending the workshops are encouraged to wear clothes that would not be ruined by paint splatter.

Materials – including canvas, acrylic paint, and brushes – will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Library organizations that support these libraries. Because materials are limited, registration is required for each workshop.

Impressionism is an art movement that became popular in the 1870s and 1880s. Artists of the period – including Monet, Renoir, and Degas – become known for capturing light and color in contemporary scenes by using short brush strokes, realistic colors, and lifelike depictions of the subject.

In the Impressionism workshops, teens will study Monet’s “Japanese Bridge Over a Pond” from 1899. The Impressionism workshops will take place at the following locations from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm:

May 31 – * University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)

June 21 – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

July 12 – George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond)

Post-Impressionism is an art movement that emerged in France in the late 1880s. An extension of Impressionism, Post-Impressionism rejected the limitations of the earlier art movement, choosing to include more vivid colors, symbolic content, formal order, and structure. Artists of this movement included Cézanne, Gaugin, and Van Gogh.

In the Post-Impressionism workshops, teens will study Van Gogh’s “Vase with Irises Against a Yellow Background” from 1890. The Post-Impressionism workshops will take place at the following locations from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm:

June 7 – * University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)

June 28 – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

Pop Art was an art movement that began in the 1950s and 1960s. A rebellion against elitist art, Pop Art was one of the first art movements to blur the divide between commercial and fine arts, finding inspiration from popular culture.

In the Pop Art workshops, teens will study Andy Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup Cans” from 1962. The Pop Art workshops will take place at the following locations from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm:

June 14 – George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview in Richmond)

July 19 – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)

July 26 – Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

The workshops are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).