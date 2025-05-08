The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division is pleased to host the 2nd Annual State of Criminal Justice Summit. This event will take place at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407, on Friday, July 18th, from 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM.

The Second Annual State of Criminal Justice Summit offers an in-depth look at the evolving landscape of criminal justice in Fort Bend County. Why it matters: This summit provides a platform for community leaders and professionals to explore critical issues and collaborate on solutions. Key moments: The summit features a keynote address by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton and expert-led panels on: Juvenile Justice, Human Trafficking and Proactive initiatives in investigation and prosecution.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are open. Title Sponsor: $3,500. Includes a table for 10 at the lunch with premier location, 10 tickets, vendor booth, logo on marketing materials, speaking opportunity, and recognition at event. Keynote Sponsor: $3,000. Includes a table for 10 at the lunch with premier location, 10 tickets, vendor booth, logo on marketing materials, opportunity to introduce Keynote Presentation, and recognition at event. Breakfast Sponsor: $2,000. Includes a table for 10 at the lunch with premier location, 10 tickets, vendor booth, logo on marketing materials and recognition at event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,500. Includes a table for 8 at the lunch, 8 tickets, vendor booth, logo on marketing materials, and recognition at event. Corporate Sponsor: $1,000. Includes a table for 8 at lunch and 8 tickets. Individual Member Reservation: $100. Individual Non-Member Reservation: $125. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 250,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 53 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.