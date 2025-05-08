2025 Fort Bend Health & Wellness EXPO

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Healthcare Division will host the annual “Fort Bend Health & Wellness EXPO,” Presented by Title Sponsor St. Lukes Health, on Thursday, October 9th from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at St. Lukes Health Sugar Land Hospital, located at 1317 Lake Pointe Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478. EXPO Sponsor for this event is Cartera Health.

This engaging and informative event will spotlight the region’s most innovative healthcare products and services. Designed to connect the community with leading health and wellness providers, the showcase will feature interactive exhibits, cutting-edge research, and emerging wellness trends shaping the future of healthcare in Fort Bend County. Guests will also have the opportunity to complete a “passport” for entry into an exclusive prize drawing. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary beverages and light refreshments.

Sponsorship opportunities are open to FBCC members. EXPO Sponsor – $2,000: Prime booth placement, logo on event passport, recognition during the event, and booth space. Passport Sponsor – $1,500 (limited to one company): Logo on front of the passport, opportunity to announce prize winner, and booth space. Vendor Booth – $450: Includes 4-ft. table, company signage, and pipe & drape. Electricity available for an additional $100. Early Bird Special – $375 (Available through June 30th)

Registration is now open! For more details or to register visit www.FortBendChamber.com or you may contact Mariana Marmolejo at 281.566.2161 and mariana@fortbendcc.org

Under the leadership of Healthcare Division Chair Palak Jalan (AccessHealth), the Chamber continues its mission to attract top-tier healthcare providers and support the growth of high-quality, professional healthcare services across the region.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.