Two Harmony Public Schools Campuses Receive National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Student Achievement

Named a distinguished school for excellence in STEM education

HOUSTON – Harmony Science Academy – Houston and Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land announce today that they have been recognized as a 2024-25 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. This honor is given to a select number of schools across the U.S. for providing broad access to transformative learning experiences for students through PLTW program, a STEM curriculum. PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that creates transformative learning experiences and empowers students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills for future careers.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Harmony Science Academy – Houston and Harmony Science Academy – Sugar Land had to meet multiple criteria in the 2023-24 school year such as number of PLTW courses available to students, percent of students enrolled in PLTW, and percent of students taking more than one PLTW course.

“We are proud to honor Harmony Public Schools for their commitment to providing students with exceptional educational experiences through PLTW programs,” said Dr. David Dimmett, PLTW President and CEO. “This achievement celebrates their dedication to student achievement and their focus on empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in school and a wide range of post-secondary opportunities.”

PLTW programs prepare today’s students for the careers of tomorrow, by not only incorporating STEM skills into their learning but building students’ collaboration, teamwork and communication skills so they can be ready for whatever path they take.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with more than 60 campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley. Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

About Harmony Public Schools

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.

About PLTW

For nearly 30 years, Project Lead The Way (PLTW) has prepared PreK–12 students for careers, college, and life by equipping them with the STEM knowledge, credential preparation, transferable skills, and confidence to succeed. Our hands-on, real-world learning, deep industry partnerships and clear, scaffolded curriculum guide students from early career curiosity to postsecondary readiness. With strong professional development taught by a national network of more than 116,000 trained teachers in 12,200+ schools across all 50 states, PLTW enables schools to design scalable, future-focused programs that inspire students, empower educators, and connect learning to life after graduation. Visit pltw.orgto learn more.