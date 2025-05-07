Texas-wide Celebration of Jewish American Heritage Month Planned

AUSTIN, TX— Texans are celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month throughout May by highlighting the powerful contributions of Jewish Texans to the state’s civic, cultural, and economic life. The efforts will be coordinated by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission (THGAAC).

“From Galveston to El Paso, Jewish Texans have shaped every corner of this state,” said THGAAC Chairman Kenneth E. Goldberg. “This coordinated effort is about recognizing that legacy — and making sure every Jewish Texan sees themselves in the full story of our state.”

The campaign includes online storytelling, community-led events, and a digital toolkit for schools, civic leaders, and media outlets. It encourages public participation and engagement across all 254 counties.

Highlights include a virtual event for young Texans (ages 15–25) on Thursday, May 8, at 7 p.m. CT, featuring Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and social media influencer Lizzy Savetsky. The event will focus on identity, heritage, and civic engagement.

To learn more, visit thgaac.texas.gov, or schedule an interview with a representative from your community:

Dallas-Fort Worth – Kenneth E. Goldberg, THGAAC Chair

Houston – Jay Zeidman, THGAAC Commissioner; Rabbi Brian Strauss, Congregation Beth Yeshurun

Austin – Jay Rubin, former CEO, Shalom Austin

San Antonio – Sandra Hagee Parker, THGAAC Vice Chair

El Paso – Mona Goldberg, JAHM Coordinating Committee Member

“This campaign is about visibility, pride and connection,” said THGAAC Executive Director Joy Nathan. “Jewish Texans have long contributed to the fabric of our state, but their stories haven’t always been told. This May, we’re changing that—by elevating voices, honoring heritage and inviting all Texans to learn and celebrate together.”

Jewish American Heritage Month was established in 2006 through a bipartisan Congressional resolution and proclamation by President George W. Bush. It allows communities nationwide to recognize Jewish Americans’ profound impact on government, the military, business, science, the arts, and the civil rights movement. Gov. Greg Abbott has also officially recognized May as Jewish American Heritage Month in Texas, reinforcing the state’s commitment to honoring Jewish contributions.

For more information or to connect with a local spokesperson, contact Gary Susswein or Sloan Wyatt at BandOne Communications for statewide coordination.