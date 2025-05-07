Texas State Troopers Association Applauds Passage of HB 886, Calls for Long-Term Support for Retirees

(AUSTIN, TX) – The Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA) applauds the Texas House for passing House Bill 886 on Second Reading, which provides a one-time supplemental payment of up to $2,000 to eligible retirees in the Employees Retirement System of Texas (ERS). After one final House vote, it will move to the Senate.

This legislation brings some much-needed relief to retired state employees, including many TSTA members who dedicated their careers to protecting and serving the people of Texas.

“We’re deeply grateful to Representative Cody Vasut and the bill’s supporters for recognizing the financial strain faced by retirees,” said Rohnnie Shaw, Executive Director of TSTA. “This supplemental payment is a meaningful step, and our members appreciate the House’s commitment to showing that their service still matters.”

TSTA remains committed to advocating for a permanent, ongoing cost-of-living adjustment. State retirees have gone more than two decades without a real COLA — despite rising living costs and the increasing difficulty of making fixed retirement incomes stretch.

“HB 886 is progress. We celebrate it, and we urge the Senate to pass it,” Shaw continued. “But it must be the beginning — not the end — of a serious, sustained conversation about retirement security for those who served Texas with honor.