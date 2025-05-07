Texas A&M opens Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center

Cutting-edge facilities to improve Texas, U.S. livestock success

May 6, 2025 – by Gabe Saldana

Texas A&M AgriLife Research and The Texas A&M University System opened a new state-of-the-art Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center at Texas A&M-RELLIS campus May 6.

The roughly 27,000 square-foot indoor and covered-outdoor biotechnology center in Bryan is a joint project of AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science.

The new center will increase understandings of ruminant reproduction at molecular, cellular and whole-animal levels while continuing work to address known reproductive issues. It will serve as a flashpoint for collaborative research, teaching and outreach based on leading-edge animal pregnancy and development science.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the opening of the new state-of-the-art Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center at Texas A&M-RELLIS campus on May 6. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the center comes the same year that the U.S. cattle inventory has dipped to its lowest level in 74 years. At 86.7 million head as of January, the numbers are a percent lower than the same period in 2024, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. At the same time, Texas is the largest producer of sheep and goats in the U.S.

“This important new facility keeps Texas A&M at the forefront of solutions to the biggest challenges facing Texans and industry,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “It’s another step in carrying out the land-grant mission across The Texas A&M University System. We’re proud to have this facility at our innovation and technology RELLIS campus and increase the number of agriculture and life science facilities here.”

“The effort to bring this facility to completion and the promises it confers on long-term livestock productivity and health set The Texas A&M University System in a class of its own,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who will take over as chancellor in July.

Supporting livestock reproduction with advanced science

“Food security is national security, and in Texas, where livestock are such an important commodity, the research from this facility will help ensure we keep our state and nation more secure,” said Jeffrey W. Savell, Ph.D., vice chancellor and dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences.

Cliff Lamb, Ph.D., director of AgriLife Research, said the center will boost translational research for sustainable livestock systems.

“Our science partners can trust and apply the advancements we find here to move their programs forward,” added Lamb. “This is another big step to advance our mission to nourish healthy lives, livelihoods, economies and environments.”

The new Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center will house labs, educational spaces, office space, and animal holding and handling areas separated by size and ruminant type. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

A technologically advanced campus

The center will house labs, educational spaces, office space, and animal holding and handling areas separated by size and ruminant type. Designated areas for each group include chutes for specimen collection, stanchion space for hands-on instruction, and preparation and recovery spaces for small ruminants. The workspaces are supported by load-out areas, holding pens and alleyway circulation.

“It is exciting to envision what we can discover, and the lives we will improve, as a result of the work at this new facility,” said Clay Mathis, Ph.D., head of the Department of Animal Science. “This facility will further empower our exceptional team of experts to make new discoveries and open up new experiences for students.”

“It’s an exciting day to be an Aggie, a faculty member and a student at Texas A&M,” said Ky Pohler, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Animal Science. “This one-of-a-kind space brings together the latest reproductive technologies under one roof to support research and hands-on teaching. There is no other space like this that exists in the U.S.”

Giving to the Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center

The 27,000 square-foot Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center is a joint project of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science.(Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

The opening of the center was made possible by the generous support of private donations through the Texas A&M Foundation. They include Bennie and Leon Kothman ’71, the Burkhart Estate, ESTROTECT, IDEXX, Judy ’78 and Tim Turner ’74, Kim ’01 and Jason Holder, Merck Animal Health, MKM River Place Ranch, Ron and Sandi Carroll, Sarah ’13 and Kolten Thigpen ’11, STgenetics, and Trey and Lexie Yates ’17.

To donate to the new Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center, go to http://give.am/ANSCConstructionFund or contact Jansen Merrill, director of development, at 979-845-7594.