Student Excellence Cheered at Annual Celebration

Katy ISD recognizes outstanding high school student achievement

KATY, TX [May 6, 2025] – In a festive event tonight, Katy ISD held its annual Student Awards of Excellence and honored dozens of seniors’ remarkable achievements they’ve made throughout the school year.

“Tonight, we come together to recognize the remarkable achievements of our graduating students,” said Board President Victor Perez. “We’re here not only to honor their accomplishments, but also to acknowledge the parents, educators and staff whose steadfast support has guided them along the way.”

Each year, district high schools along with Miller Career & Technology Center and Raines Academy select students to receive the districtwide distinctions, some for exceptional achievement in a single subject, and others for overall excellence.

“This evening marks an important tradition in our district, a time when we recognize the commitment and achievements of our graduating students who have demonstrated excellence and leadership throughout their time in Katy ISD,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “The students being honored this evening have not only excelled academically but have served as role models for their fellow students across Katy ISD.”

This year’s honorees include:

School Student Area Educator Cinco Ranch High School Gabrielly Silva de Oliveria English and Journalism Jason Spencer Cinco Ranch High School Victor Boyd Science Todd Montgomery Cinco Ranch High School Asher Lin Social Studies Laura Driver Cinco Ranch High School Scott Little Mathematics Rory Davis Cinco Ranch High School Patrick Keener Career and Technical Education Mike Ellisor Cinco Ranch High School Joey Lent Foreign Language Bettina Albermann Cinco Ranch High School Kara Sparks Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Pat Kuhn Cinco Ranch High School Ian Pelton Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Ray Jones Cinco Ranch High School Micah Marsh Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Dorothy Wilson Cinco Ranch High School Kaitlyn Drosche Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Dorothy Wilson Cinco Ranch High School Johnny Taylor At-Large Leslie O’Brien Cinco Ranch High School Sydney Herring At-Large Amanda Kacal Jordan High School Haleema Bawany English and Journalism Emma Cook Jordan High School Leia McKenzie Science Jennifer Notz Jordan High School Camila Wagner Sanchez Social Studies Kirsten Hampshire Jordan High School Eamon Krom Mathematics Mabry Allen Jordan High School Inesh Gupta Career and Technical Education Billy Schieffer Jordan High School Marlon Le Foreign Language Kiki Scoggins Jordan High School Rosemary Chen Performing and Fine Arts (Band) David Sieloff Jordan High School Michelle Zhu Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Victoria Way Jordan High School Brian Rhee Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Kyle Davis Jordan High School Evan Miller Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Heather Villano Jordan High School Grace Zhang At-Large Jennifer Notz Jordan High School Kenneth Liu At-Large Tom Wernau Katy High School JP Lopez Gonzalez English and Journalism Emily Crawford Katy High School Ben Kagay Science Jay Jackson Katy High School Lindsey Anderson Social Studies Arianne Stojkovic Katy High School Tawrey Norman Mathematics Grace Leggett Katy High School Mackenzie Zbranek Career and Technical Education Josh Vodehnal Katy High School Emma Kate Strickland Foreign Language Wilma Miramontes Katy High School Lauren Danek Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Emily Trevino Katy High School Ashlyn Lee Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Dale Fremin Katy High School Mackenzie Simkins Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Nicholas Likos Katy High School Lacey Blalock Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Patty Hyatt- Henson Katy High School Zachary Matthews At-Large Kevin Walker Katy High School Kyla Bruns At-Large Cody Lockhart Mayde Creek High School Helen Conde English and Journalism Amy Wernig Mayde Creek High School Hana Isa Science Susan Gray Mayde Creek High School Ehiose Esechie Social Studies Michelle Ingram Mayde Creek High School Emiliano Ruiz Cruz Mathematics Sarah Womack Mayde Creek High School Roy Sixtos Career and Technical Education Ronald Mushinski Mayde Creek High School Amanda Pacheco Foreign Language Norma Ledesma-Camacho Mayde Creek High School Isabella Quezada Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Christopher Walker Mayde Creek High School Abigail Rivas Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Jennifer O’Connell Mayde Creek High School Coby Vu Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Andrew Geyssens Mayde Creek High School Joshua Garcia Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Paul Shaffer Mayde Creek High School Charlie Anger At-Large Susan Gray Mayde Creek High School Jazmin Walmsley At-Large Phillip Jones Miller Career and Technology Center Muhammed Samman Career and Technical Education Christopher Burkett Miller Career and Technology Center Julia Mathews Career and Technical Education Enrique Alas Miller Career and Technology Center Bailey McBride Career and Technical Education Aisha Beltran Miller Career and Technology Center Vian Chen Career and Technical Education Krista Washington Morton Ranch High School Tiare Cano-Avila English and Journalism Felicia Spivey Morton Ranch High School Moises Cadenas Science Robert Bromgard Morton Ranch High School Aiden Gianni Social Studies Dylan Pruitt Morton Ranch High School Maya Hernandez Mathematics Kevin Rhoden Morton Ranch High School Rachel Flores Career and Technical Education Sara Brownlee Morton Ranch High School Estefhany Barreto Cedeno Foreign Language Diana Smith Morton Ranch High School Ximena De La Cruz Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Rachel Arnold Morton Ranch High School Ivan Torres Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Jacob Gutierrez Morton Ranch High School Stacey Gonzalez Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Ivan Gonzalez Morton Ranch High School Jacob Opoku-Attim Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Gabriel Katz Morton Ranch High School Caleb Laurent At-Large Jennifer Alexander Morton Ranch High School Amaya Nejabat At-Large Armando Lopez Paetow High School Phoebe Cortez English and Journalism Adara Joiner Paetow High School Valerie Castiblanco Science Shelby Gimmestad Paetow High School Salyce Winters Social Studies Katie Howard Paetow High School Tori Wagenhoffer Mathematics Sarah Abbott Paetow High School Gabriela Mena Career and Technical Education Aunnika Wiley Paetow High School Favour Sydney-Akaninwor Foreign Language Fanny Franchitti Paetow High School Jazel Jurode Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Bonnteh Rios Ramos Paetow High School Genaveve Ramirez Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Greg Redner Paetow High School Jude Sepulveda Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Matt Tavilson Paetow High School Paige Mace Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Elizabeth Mace Paetow High School Tatiana Urdialez At-Large Shelby Gimmestad Paetow High School Trenton Odom At-Large Jessie Clay Raines Academy Christopher Patrick Lewis At-Large Heather Paulson Raines Academy Eligio Moreno At-Large Amanda Muscarella Seven Lakes High School Bill Sun English and Journalism Amy Gaden Seven Lakes High School Enze Chen Science Carlton Colmenares Seven Lakes High School Sofia Mateen Social Studies Darius Bharucha Seven Lakes High School Victor Liu Mathematics Paul Stroud Seven Lakes High School Joslyn Kellogg Career and Technical Education Joe Bochat Seven Lakes High School Samaira Srivastva Foreign Language Angela Lucena-Rodriguez Seven Lakes High School Lauren Son Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Klint Jordan Seven Lakes High School Andrea Arevalo Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Jennifer Willey Seven Lakes High School Jenna Lee Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Desiree Overree Seven Lakes High School Liliana Santos Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Emily Rickford Seven Lakes High School Akshitha Varre At-Large Devon Taylor Seven Lakes High School Carolina Kusumanegara At-Large Mila Taylor Taylor High School Rhaelyn Jiles English and Journalism Danielle Ezzell Taylor High School Rebecca Petersen Science Bruce Ferland Taylor High School Nolan Yee Social Studies Jennifer Kleiber-Boatcallie Taylor High School Hope Smith Mathematics Madison Trzeciak Taylor High School Madelyn Roxburgh Career and Technical Education Sara Burke Taylor High School Taylor Reid Foreign Language Stefania Mitzithras Taylor High School Emilia Montoya Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Jason Smith Taylor High School Camila Salomon Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Lauren Butaud Taylor High School Shawn Hwang Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Clint Capshaw Taylor High School Riley Mohundro Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Sara Blumber Taylor High School Addison Bundoc At-Large Danielle Ezzell Taylor High School Dionella Situmeang At-Large Heather Burgess Tompkins High School Andrew Liu English and Journalism Lisa Detweiler-Miller Tompkins High School Anmol Bal Science Katherine Sweeso Tompkins High School Gianna Coffman Social Studies Monica Birtwistle Tompkins High School Kaye Chen Mathematics Lauri Crestani Tompkins High School Diana Matancillas Garcia Career and Technical Education Brita Valadez Tompkins High School Ruben Figuera Foreign Language Aida Yale Tompkins High School Nguyen Nguyen Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Christie Skinner Tompkins High School Sreya Sreejith Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Christian De La Cruz Tompkins High School Addison Toys Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Rosey Fortenberry Tompkins High School Ava Stone Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Kelsey Morris Tompkins High School Carter Gray At-Large Ashley Park Tompkins High School Leah Wu At-Large Eva Baccari

