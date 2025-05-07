Student Excellence Cheered at Annual Celebration

Katy ISD recognizes outstanding high school student achievement  

KATY, TX [May 6, 2025] – In a festive event tonight, Katy ISD held its annual Student Awards of Excellence and honored dozens of seniors’ remarkable achievements they’ve made throughout the school year.

“Tonight, we come together to recognize the remarkable achievements of our graduating students,” said Board President Victor Perez. “We’re here not only to honor their accomplishments, but also to acknowledge the parents, educators and staff whose steadfast support has guided them along the way.”

Each year, district high schools along with Miller Career & Technology Center and Raines Academy select students to receive the districtwide distinctions, some for exceptional achievement in a single subject, and others for overall excellence.

“This evening marks an important tradition in our district, a time when we recognize the commitment and achievements of our graduating students who have demonstrated excellence and leadership throughout their time in Katy ISD,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski. “The students being honored this evening have not only excelled academically but have served as role models for their fellow students across Katy ISD.”

This year’s honorees include:

School  Student  Area  Educator 
Cinco Ranch High School Gabrielly Silva de Oliveria English and Journalism Jason Spencer
Cinco Ranch High School Victor Boyd Science Todd Montgomery
Cinco Ranch High School Asher Lin Social Studies Laura Driver
Cinco Ranch High School Scott Little Mathematics Rory Davis
Cinco Ranch High School Patrick Keener Career and Technical Education Mike Ellisor
Cinco Ranch High School Joey Lent Foreign Language Bettina Albermann
Cinco Ranch High School Kara Sparks Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Pat Kuhn
Cinco Ranch High School Ian Pelton Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Ray Jones
Cinco Ranch High School Micah Marsh Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Dorothy Wilson
Cinco Ranch High School Kaitlyn Drosche Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Dorothy Wilson
Cinco Ranch High School Johnny Taylor At-Large Leslie O’Brien
Cinco Ranch High School Sydney Herring At-Large Amanda Kacal
Jordan High School Haleema Bawany English and Journalism Emma Cook
Jordan High School Leia McKenzie Science Jennifer Notz
Jordan High School Camila Wagner Sanchez Social Studies Kirsten Hampshire
Jordan High School Eamon Krom Mathematics Mabry Allen
Jordan High School Inesh Gupta Career and Technical Education Billy Schieffer
Jordan High School Marlon Le Foreign Language Kiki Scoggins
Jordan High School Rosemary Chen Performing and Fine Arts (Band) David Sieloff
Jordan High School Michelle Zhu Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Victoria Way
Jordan High School Brian Rhee Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Kyle Davis
Jordan High School Evan Miller Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Heather Villano
Jordan High School Grace Zhang At-Large Jennifer Notz
Jordan High School Kenneth Liu At-Large Tom Wernau
Katy High School JP Lopez Gonzalez English and Journalism Emily Crawford
Katy High School Ben Kagay Science Jay Jackson
Katy High School Lindsey Anderson Social Studies Arianne Stojkovic
Katy High School Tawrey Norman Mathematics Grace Leggett
Katy High School Mackenzie Zbranek Career and Technical Education Josh Vodehnal
Katy High School Emma Kate Strickland Foreign Language Wilma Miramontes
Katy High School Lauren Danek Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Emily Trevino
Katy High School Ashlyn Lee Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Dale Fremin
Katy High School Mackenzie Simkins Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Nicholas Likos
Katy High School Lacey Blalock Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Patty Hyatt- Henson
Katy High School Zachary Matthews At-Large Kevin Walker
Katy High School Kyla Bruns At-Large Cody Lockhart
Mayde Creek High School Helen Conde English and Journalism Amy Wernig
Mayde Creek High School Hana Isa Science Susan Gray
Mayde Creek High School Ehiose Esechie Social Studies Michelle Ingram
Mayde Creek High School Emiliano Ruiz Cruz Mathematics Sarah Womack
Mayde Creek High School Roy Sixtos Career and Technical Education Ronald Mushinski
Mayde Creek High School Amanda Pacheco Foreign Language Norma Ledesma-Camacho
Mayde Creek High School Isabella Quezada Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Christopher Walker
Mayde Creek High School Abigail Rivas Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Jennifer O’Connell
Mayde Creek High School Coby Vu Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Andrew Geyssens
Mayde Creek High School Joshua Garcia Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Paul Shaffer
Mayde Creek High School Charlie Anger At-Large Susan Gray
Mayde Creek High School Jazmin Walmsley At-Large Phillip Jones
Miller Career and Technology Center Muhammed Samman Career and Technical Education Christopher Burkett
Miller Career and Technology Center Julia Mathews Career and Technical Education Enrique Alas
Miller Career and Technology Center Bailey McBride Career and Technical Education Aisha Beltran
Miller Career and Technology Center Vian Chen Career and Technical Education Krista Washington
Morton Ranch High School Tiare Cano-Avila English and Journalism Felicia Spivey
Morton Ranch High School Moises Cadenas Science Robert Bromgard
Morton Ranch High School Aiden Gianni Social Studies Dylan Pruitt
Morton Ranch High School Maya Hernandez Mathematics Kevin Rhoden
Morton Ranch High School Rachel Flores Career and Technical Education Sara Brownlee
Morton Ranch High School Estefhany Barreto Cedeno Foreign Language Diana Smith
Morton Ranch High School Ximena De La Cruz Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Rachel Arnold
Morton Ranch High School Ivan Torres Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Jacob Gutierrez
Morton Ranch High School Stacey Gonzalez Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Ivan Gonzalez
Morton Ranch High School Jacob Opoku-Attim Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Gabriel Katz
Morton Ranch High School Caleb Laurent At-Large Jennifer Alexander
Morton Ranch High School Amaya Nejabat At-Large Armando Lopez
Paetow High School Phoebe Cortez English and Journalism Adara Joiner
Paetow High School Valerie Castiblanco Science Shelby Gimmestad
Paetow High School Salyce Winters Social Studies Katie Howard
Paetow High School Tori Wagenhoffer Mathematics Sarah Abbott
Paetow High School Gabriela Mena Career and Technical Education Aunnika Wiley
Paetow High School Favour Sydney-Akaninwor Foreign Language Fanny Franchitti
Paetow High School Jazel Jurode Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Bonnteh Rios Ramos
Paetow High School Genaveve Ramirez Performing and Fine Arts (Band) Greg Redner
Paetow High School Jude Sepulveda Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Matt Tavilson
Paetow High School Paige Mace Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Elizabeth Mace
Paetow High School Tatiana Urdialez At-Large Shelby Gimmestad
Paetow High School Trenton Odom At-Large Jessie Clay
Raines Academy Christopher Patrick Lewis At-Large Heather Paulson
Raines Academy Eligio Moreno At-Large Amanda Muscarella
Seven Lakes High School Bill Sun English and Journalism Amy Gaden
Seven Lakes High School Enze Chen Science Carlton Colmenares
Seven Lakes High School Sofia Mateen Social Studies Darius Bharucha
Seven Lakes High School Victor Liu Mathematics Paul Stroud
Seven Lakes High School Joslyn Kellogg Career and Technical Education Joe Bochat
Seven Lakes High School Samaira Srivastva Foreign Language Angela Lucena-Rodriguez
Seven Lakes High School Lauren Son Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Klint Jordan
Seven Lakes High School Andrea Arevalo Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Jennifer Willey
Seven Lakes High School Jenna Lee Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Desiree Overree
Seven Lakes High School Liliana Santos Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Emily Rickford
Seven Lakes High School Akshitha Varre At-Large Devon Taylor
Seven Lakes High School Carolina Kusumanegara At-Large Mila Taylor
Taylor High School Rhaelyn Jiles English and Journalism Danielle Ezzell
Taylor High School Rebecca Petersen Science Bruce Ferland
Taylor High School Nolan Yee Social Studies Jennifer Kleiber-Boatcallie
Taylor High School Hope Smith Mathematics Madison Trzeciak
Taylor High School Madelyn Roxburgh Career and Technical Education Sara Burke
Taylor High School Taylor Reid Foreign Language Stefania Mitzithras
Taylor High School Emilia Montoya Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Jason Smith
Taylor High School Camila Salomon Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Lauren Butaud
Taylor High School Shawn Hwang Performing and Fine Arts (Orchestra) Clint Capshaw
Taylor High School Riley Mohundro Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Sara Blumber
Taylor High School Addison Bundoc At-Large Danielle Ezzell
Taylor High School Dionella Situmeang At-Large Heather Burgess
Tompkins High School Andrew Liu English and Journalism Lisa Detweiler-Miller

 
Tompkins High School Anmol Bal Science Katherine Sweeso
Tompkins High School Gianna Coffman Social Studies Monica Birtwistle
Tompkins High School Kaye Chen Mathematics Lauri Crestani
Tompkins High School Diana Matancillas Garcia Career and Technical Education Brita Valadez
Tompkins High School Ruben Figuera Foreign Language Aida Yale
Tompkins High School Nguyen Nguyen Performing and Fine Arts (Art) Christie Skinner
Tompkins High School Sreya Sreejith Performing and Fine Arts (Choir) Christian De La Cruz
Tompkins High School Addison Toys Performing and Fine Arts (Dance) Rosey Fortenberry
Tompkins High School Ava Stone Performing and Fine Arts (Theater) Kelsey Morris
Tompkins High School Carter Gray At-Large Ashley Park
Tompkins High School Leah Wu At-Large Eva Baccari

2025 Awards of Excellence Photo Gallery