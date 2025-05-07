Stars on the Field and in the Classroom

Hundreds of Katy ISD student-athletes join all-state academic list

KATY, TX [May 6, 2025] – Excelling in their respective sports and also in the classroom, 475 Katy ISD senior student-athletes, trainers and managers have scored a place on the Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Academic All-State list for the 2024-2025 school year.

Selection for the THSCA All-State list is based on students’ GPAs, class rank and scores on college entrance exams.

“Our student-athletes are great examples for their peers because of their leadership and their ability to balance their academic pursuits and athletic interests,” said Lance Carter, executive director of athletics in Katy ISD. “They have earned this honor because the dedication and hard work they displayed in the classroom are the same values they’ve shown on the field, on the court and in the pool.”

Click the links below to view the list of honorees by sport.

Baseball

Basketball – Boys

Basketball – Girls

Cross Country

Football

Golf

Soccer – Boys

Soccer – Girls

Softball

Swim/Dive

Team Tennis

Tennis

Track – Boys

Track – Girls

Volleyball

Wrestling