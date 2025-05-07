Katy ISD Announces 2024-2025 Volunteers of the Year

Celebrating 900,000+ Hours of Heartfelt Service from Our Volunteers!

Katy ISD's Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) hosted their annual Volunteer Celebration on May 2nd honoring the thousands of school district volunteers who give the gift of their time and talents to Katy ISD students and teachers. This school year, Katy ISD volunteers logged more than 900,000 hours to support our students and staff. This generous contribution of time makes a lasting impact on our schools and community.

Over 1,000 volunteers attended the celebration to hear this year’s keynote speaker, FOX 26 news anchor, community advocate, and proud Katy ISD volunteer, Rashi Vats. District-wide entertainment was provided by the Katy High School Drum Line, Tompkins High School SOUNDFX Choir, Memorial Parkway Junior High Mixed Choir and Cheer Squads from all 10 Katy ISD high schools.

During this year’s Volunteer Celebration, several Katy ISD principal teams took to the stage to announce the Volunteer of the Year from each campus. Presenters included: Gina Cobb from Freeman High School and Shauntá Smith from Hutsell Elementary; Anna Hinojosa from Wolfe Elementary and Andrew Lowry from WoodCreek Junior High; and Michelle Gaskamp from Randolph Elementary and Melinda Stone from Taylor High School. The following individuals were recognized for their outstanding service and dedication: Adams Junior High School: Sara Buck; Alexander Elementary: Gretchen Smith; Bear Creek Elementary: Catherine Baez; Beck Junior High School: Areeba Sadiq; Beckendorff Junior High School: Cherly Anderson; Bethke Elementary: Holland Espinosa; Bryant Elementary: Amanda Laroux; Campbell Elementary: Sarah McDonald; Cardiff Junior High School: Jaqueline Hernandez; Cimarron Elementary: Kelly Stromek; Cinco Ranch High School: Katie Leach; Cinco Ranch Junior High School: Elita Nuveman; Creech Elementary: Sarah Hodgkins; Davidson Elementary: Joanna Coyne; Exley Elementary: Rodney Sharp; Faldyn Elementary: Joseph Adkins; Fielder Elementary: Adriana Poveda; Franz Elementary: Maria Ale Vazquez; Freeman High School: Madina McCants; Golbow Elementary: Jenna Clutter; Griffin Elementary: Erin O’Kelly; Haskett Junior High School: Erica Brettell; Hayes Elementary: Darcie Vlahos; Holland Elementary: Kebriana Shaw; Hutsell Elementary: Maria Tamez; Jenks Elementary: Sylvia Biondo; Jordan High School: Leigh Taylor; Katy Elementary: Brittany Hudson; Katy High School: Amanda Reese; Katy Junior High School: Daniele Garza; Kilpatrick Elementary: Chelsey LeCompte; King Elementary: Tarah Thomas; Leonard Elementary: Jennifer Rios; Mayde Creek Elementary: Nicole Myers; Mayde Creek High School: Taylor Perez; Mayde Creek Junior High School: Alicia Espindola; McDonald Junior High School: Tiffany Wilson; McElwain Elementary: April Evans; McMeans Junior High School: Joy Choi; McRoberts Elementary: John Rivera; Memorial Parkway Elementary: Bubba McKlemurry; Memorial Parkway Junior High School: Nicole Richter; Morton Ranch Elementary: Lauren Jimenez; Morton Ranch High School: Cheryl Glasser; Morton Ranch Junior High School: Natasha Foy; Nelson Junior High School: Corinne Bero; Nottingham Country Elementary: Stephanie Mitchell; Paetow High School: Felicia Esters; Pattison Elementary: Swaroop Dabhi; Randolph Elementary: Maria Chapman; Rhoads Elementary: Melissa Munoz; Robertson Elementary: Chi Walle; Rylander Elementary: Roula Kantis; Schmalz Elementary: Jeanette Scott; Seven Lakes High School: Leslie Love; Seven Lakes Junior High School: Diane Kippie; Shafer Elementary: Mayfe Ambrose; Stanley Elementary: Ariel Vick; Stephens Elementary: Andrea Lara; Stockdick Junior High School: Lillian Walcott; Sundown Elementary: Shelley Darmon; Taylor High School: Susan Dyson; Tays Junior High School: Mandi Smith; Tompkins High School: Christy Schnellhardt; West Memorial Elementary: Liz Leaverton; West Memorial Junior High School: Kelly Stromek; Williams Elementary: Emily Teer; Wilson Elementary: Jamie Banowetz; Winborn Elementary: Sabrina Winfree; Wolfe Elementary: Rachel Rubio; Wolman Elementary: Erin Ciarella; WoodCreek Elementary: Rebecca Griffin; WoodCreek Junior High School: T-Jay Stried; Youngblood Elementary: Barrett Arnold.

Volunteers in Public Schools (VIPS) aligns district volunteer groups as they serve, support, and celebrate Katy ISD students and staff. To learn more, visit Partners in Education under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org or contact your campus Volunteer Coordinator.

Katy ISD Partners in Education opens the door to lasting school and community relationships that positively impact students and the staff who lead them. To learn more, visit Partners in Education or contact Cydney Wright at cydneyjwright@katyisd.org.

Katy ISD 2024-2025 Campus Volunteers of the Year Recipients