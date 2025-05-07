Houston Grand Opera to Present World Premiere Song Cycle A Voice Within

New work by Joel Thompson and Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton set to debut June 17, 2025, in celebration of Juneteenth, at Emancipation Park Conservancy’s Cultural Center

What: On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present the world premiere of A Voice Within, a new song cycle by HGO Composer-in-Residence Joel Thompson and librettist Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton, in partnership with the Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC) and the African American History Research Center at the Gregory School. The piece will premiere on June 17, 2025 at EPC’s Cultural Center, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday. Tickets are now available at HGO.org.

Comprised of 12 songs for soprano, baritone, and piano, A Voice Within shares the life stories of real Houstonians inspired by interviews with longtime city residents, as well as oral histories from the collections of the Emancipation Park Conservancy and the Gregory School’s African American History Research Center, part of the Houston Public Library system.

Workshopped in partnership with members of the Houston community, the songs are filled with evocative imagery—including landmarks such as the Third Ward’s Eldorado Ballroom, local streets and schools, and NASA—and explore themes of freedom, equality, and community. Houstonians past and present whose stories feature in the cycle include educator Margaret Fisher, community leader Jacqueline Bostic, and lawyer Bobby Caldwell.

Who: The performance will feature beloved soprano, HGO favorite, and Houstonian Nicole Heaston; baritone Justin Austin, who last year was named Rising Star of the Year at the International Opera Awards and received the Marian Anderson Vocal Award; and outstanding pianist Donald Lee III. Moderating a pre-performance panel discussion will be Emmy Award-winning Houston broadcast journalist Linda Lorelle.

When: Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Where: Emancipation Park Conservancy Cultural Center, 3018 Emancipation Ave., Houston, TX 77004

Tickets: Tickets are $25; the venue capacity is 240, and they are expected to sell out. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the box office at 713-228-6737.

Photos: A link to images that can be used with coverage of A Voice Within can be found here. Images are courtesy of HGO unless otherwise indicated.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.

