Healing Begins When We Speak Up – Don’t Suffer in Silence

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

HOUSTON – Mental health affects people of all backgrounds, but stigma and lack of access to care prevent many from getting the help they need. During Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) encourages everyone to prioritize their mental well-being and support others. HCPH offers help through its Behavioral Health Services (BHS) program, which includes specialized support for mothers through Maternal Mental Health Services (MMH).

Mental Health Awareness Month, established in 1949 by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), aims to raise awareness about the millions of people living with mental health conditions. This year’s theme, “In Every Story, There’s Strength,” reminds us that sharing our experiences can help others feel less alone and break the stigma around mental health.

Mental health is about how we think, feel, and act. It helps us manage stress, connect with others, and make healthy choices. Being mentally healthy doesn’t mean you’re never sad or stressed, it means being able to cope with life’s challenges, ask for help, and take care of yourself. Mental and physical health are closely linked. For example, depression can raise the risk of heart disease or diabetes, and long-term physical health conditions can also affect your mental health. Support systems, access to resources, and stable relationships can all make a big difference in how we feel and function.

Mental health challenges are common and growing. Each year, 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience a mental illness, and 1 in 20 live with a serious condition. Among youth ages 6 to 17, about 1 in 6 have experienced a mental health disorder. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth ages 10 to 14.

Maternal mental health conditions, like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress, are the most common complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. The Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance (MMHLA) reports that 1 in 5 mothers are affected each year, yet most do not receive treatment. These conditions can last up to three years and impact both parents and children. Black women face higher risks due to healthcare inequities, and about 1 in 10 fathers may experience postpartum depression as well.

Common mental health conditions include:

Anxiety – Feeling very nervous, worried, or scared most of the time

– Feeling very nervous, worried, or scared most of the time Depression – Feeling very sad or losing interest in things for a long time

– Feeling very sad or losing interest in things for a long time Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) – Strong fear or bad memories after a scary or traumatic event

– Strong fear or bad memories after a scary or traumatic event Bipolar Disorder – Extreme ups and downs in mood, energy, and behavior

– Extreme ups and downs in mood, energy, and behavior Schizophrenia – Seeing or hearing things that aren’t real, or feeling confused about what is real

Mental health challenges can show up in different ways. You may need support if you notice:

Ongoing sadness or worry

Trouble sleeping

Mood changes or feeling irritable

Unexplained body aches or fatigue

Difficulty concentrating

HCPH’s BHS program offers free, personalized mental health care for individuals aged 8 and older in Harris County. Services include individual therapy, couples and family therapy, group therapy, educational workshops, and telehealth options for easier access.

As part of BHS, the MMH program provides home-based care for women who are pregnant, have recently given birth, or have experienced a pregnancy loss, along with support for their partners or others in the same household. These services are designed to promote emotional well-being and help families manage the mental health challenges that can occur during and after pregnancy.

HCPH is hosting a free community event on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center, 4410 Reed Road, Houston, TX 77051. The event will highlight Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. Social workers, nurses, educators, community advocates, students, and families are invited to join us for a day of learning, connection, and conversation. Attendees will hear real stories from mothers and experts, explore local resources, and help break the stigma around maternal mental health.

For more information about BHS, visit the HCPH Behavioral Health Services website, or to request services, call 832-927-1335. You can also email behavioralhealth@phs.hctx.net for general services or MaternalMentHlthPrgm@phs.hctx.net for questions related to maternal mental health. You’re not alone – support is available, and taking the first step can lead to healing, hope, and a healthier future. Follow HCPH on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for updates and additional resources.