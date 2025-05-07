Governor Abbott Signs Bettencourts SB 569 Virtual Learning Expansion Bill into Law

Bettencourt Bill Expands 21st Century Virtual Learning Options for Students Statewide, Eff. Immediately

Austin, TX – Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) announced today that Senate Bill 569 (SB 569), his flagship virtual education reform bill, has been officially signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott and is effective immediately. With overwhelming bipartisan support—passing the Senate (28-2) and the House (109-32). SB 569 modernizes Texas’ virtual learning framework for the more than 51,884 students currently enrolled statewide, with enrollment projected to double by 2028, and expands access to high-quality digital and hybrid instruction for the 5.5 million currently enrolled Texas public school students.

“With Governor Abbott’s signature today, I expect a doubling of Virtual Ed. Students by 2028/29 school year!” said Senator Bettencourt. “Whether it’s helping foster youth find success at Trinity Charter Schools, or giving students the flexibility to earn college credit while pursuing career training, SB 569 is proof that virtual learning regardless if its in a traditional classroom, online, or both—when done right— it changes kids lives!” He added.

SB 569 was built on recommendations from the Texas Commission on Virtual Education, chaired by Rex Gore, and previous legislation which passed the Senate last session but failed to reach the House floor. Senator Bettencourt served on the Commission appointed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick alongside Senator Royce West (D-Dallas), and former Education Chair and Senator Larry Taylor, emphasizing “virtual education is match and fit, is not the future—it’s the present.” who played a key role in crafting policy recommendations that shaped SB 569. The House sponsor, Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney), led the bill across the finish line with strong remarks, “For many families, virtual learning isn’t just an option—it’s a lifeline.”

Key Outcomes of SB 569:

Unified Framework – Creates Chapter 30B of the Education Code, replacing a patchwork of outdated virtual learning laws with a clear structure

– Creates Chapter 30B of the Education Code, replacing a patchwork of outdated virtual learning laws with a clear structure Advanced Learning Access – Allows for AP, dual-credit, or specialized elective courses to be taken virtually, expanding options for rural and underserved students.

– Allows for AP, dual-credit, or specialized elective courses to be taken virtually, expanding options for rural and underserved students. College and Career Ready – Enables students to complete up to two years of college coursework while in high school, reducing the cost and time to earn a degree.

– Enables students to complete up to two years of college coursework while in high school, reducing the cost and time to earn a degree. Workforce Pathways – Supports flexible scheduling for apprenticeships, career training, and early graduation through hybrid learning.

– Supports flexible scheduling for apprenticeships, career training, and early graduation through hybrid learning. Family and Teacher Protections – Prohibits mandatory virtual enrollment and ensures teachers cannot be forced to teach virtually without training and consent.

– Prohibits mandatory virtual enrollment and ensures teachers cannot be forced to teach virtually without training and consent. Quality Accountability – Establishes rigorous standards and oversight for virtual education providers.

“After this Saturdays’ signing of SB 2 ESA’s “Team Education” (Chair Buckley and Chair Creighton et al.) are on a roll in Pub Ed this session. But Wait! We aren’t done yet!” Bettencourt concluded.