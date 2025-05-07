Cornyn Meets with NASA Administrator Nominee Jared Isaacman

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Jared Isaacman, whom President Trump has nominated to serve as Administrator of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Please see photo attached and below.

This image is in the public domain, but those wishing to do so may credit the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

Background:

Sen. John Cornyn along with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) recently led a letter to President Trump urging his administration to move the headquarters for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from Washington, D.C. to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas, when the D.C. office lease expires in 2028. For decades, Houston has been a leader in space exploration and innovation, and the lawmakers argue that relocating NASA’s headquarters to the Lone Star State will help save American taxpayer dollars and spur growth in the nation’s space sector.

Sen. Cornyn also recently introduced the Bring the Space Shuttle Home Act to move the Space Shuttle Discovery from Virginia to its rightful home near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.