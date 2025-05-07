Commissioner Buckingham Announces Pre-Sale of ‘Texas Takes Shape,’ a Historical Map Book of Texas History

AUSTIN— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. is pleased to announce the pre-sale of the General Land Office’s (GLO) book, Texas Takes Shape, a comprehensive volume on historical mapping in Texas, which dates back to the sixteenth century.

“As a ninth generation Texan, the historical importance of this book and the meticulous research that supports it, makes it a one-of-a-kind collection of Texas’s rich history. Since its founding in 1836, the GLO has preserved thousands of precious records, maps and documents which offer unique perspectives on the geopolitical, cultural, and economic processes that shaped the Lone Star State,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “The stories of the men and women who settled, fought for, and cultivated our beautiful Texas landscape are uniquely represented through the lens of historical mapping throughout this book. It’s an honor to be able showcase our state’s sprawling history through the extraordinary work of the GLO archivists.”

This new collectible book, available July 1, 2025, offers an illuminating selection from the GLO archive: over 100 maps that tell—and sometimes obscure—the stories of European colonization, Spanish and Mexican rule, the Republic of Texas, and the modern US state. The two-part, nine chapter collection takes readers on a journey through history that defines and develops Texas through centuries of research and preservation.

Texas Takes Shape also includes a foreword, written by Commissioner Buckingham, highlighting her own ancestors arrival in Texas and the opportunity they found working on this land. She explains, in detail, their settlement in Brazoria County along the Brazos River in present-day Bailey’s Prairie, named in her ancestors honor.

Proceeds from the sale of Texas Takes Shape will go towards the Save Texas History program at the GLO, a statewide initiative to rally public support and private funding for the preservation and promotion of the historic maps and documents housed in the GLO Archives.

To order your copy of Texas Takes Shape, click the button below: